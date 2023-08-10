The Trade Desk, Magnite & LiveRamp Deliver Growth, PubMatic Flat In Q2 Earnings
The big adtech firms have released their Q2 earnings for 2023 and, while PubMatic’s revenue growth remained flat at around 0.4 per cent, Magnite, LiveRamp and The Trade Desk have all reported growth.
The Trade Desk saw a 23 per cent bump in revenue in the three months ending 30 June compared to the same time in 2022. It also saw a 22 per cent revenue growth in the six months ended 30 June compared to the same period last year.
“With advances in areas such as CTV, retail and identity, we are helping the world’s largest brands buy media on the open internet with more precision and transparency than ever,” said Jeff Green, co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk.
However, The Trade Desk is operating at a significant loss of almost US$33 million (just over AU$50 million) — 72 per cent jump year-over-year. However, this is largely due to large increases in its sales and marketing and technology expenses, rather than a decline in sales.
“With the launch of Kokai, we are surfacing that value more intuitively and putting data next to every decision,” said Green. Kokai is the company’s AI-powered media buying platform.
“We are helping our clients put their first-party data to work, we’re making it easier for partners to integrate with us, and we’re helping clients get the full value of AI as a co-pilot across many aspects of the campaign process. As a result of these innovations, I’m confident we will continue to gain share, especially in key growth markets such as CTV,” added Green.
Turning to Magnite, the story is similar. A 10.7 per cent jump in revenue but its cost of revenue almost doubled which led to its overall losses jumping by nearly 200 per cent. Strong 42 per cent growth across CTV and 39 per cent growth in mobile means that the company does not have to worry too much.
“We delivered a solid second quarter, with both total contribution ex-TAC and CTV contribution ex-TAC growing high single digits. We continue to grow our market share in both CTV and DV+, as well as launching new products and services to better serve our partners. We feel very good about how we’re positioned to assist the CTV market participants accelerate their transitions to programmatic CTV over the next several years,” said Michael G.
Barrett, president and CEO of Magnite.
Turning to LiveRamp, revenue was up 8 per cent year-over-year and an integration with Google Display & Video 360’s PAIR means that the company should be well set once third-party cookies disappear. It returned a US$2.3 million operating profit (around AU$3.5 million).
“We’re off to a strong start to the fiscal year, with first quarter revenue and operating income exceeding our expectations, operating margin expanding by double-digits and our first quarter ever with positive GAAP operating income,” said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe.
“Our data collaboration platform remains in high demand with the world’s most sophisticated marketers, helping them deliver relevant messages and measure results across all addressable channels, including social networks, the open web, programmatic, retail media networks and connected TV.”
PubMatic, however, saw revenue stay nearly flat, climbing slightly from US$63 million to US$63.3 million (almost AU$97 million to almost AU$97.2 million).
Its technology and development and sales and market costs increased slightly but its general and administrative costs almost doubled. This, however, was due to MediaMath filing for bankruptcy, leaving PubMatic with a bad debt expense of US$5.7 million (AU$8.75 million).
“While macro factors are weighing on eCPMs, we continue to increase monetized impressions amongst a challenging environment for brand advertising. We are focused on the drivers of long-term market share gains: deeper relationships with publishers and ad buyers, TAM expansion through innovative new products like Activate and Convert, and increased revenue mix from higher growth drivers like CTV and SPO. With our focus on operational excellence and efficiency, we expect to deliver strong profitability and cash flow this year,” said Steve Pantelick, CFO at PubMatic.
The 30 per cent growth in CTV revenue and 13 per cent increase in publishers on the PubMatic platform mean that the company is far from in bad straits.
Please login with linkedin to commentliveramp magnite pubmatic the trade desk
Latest News
Last Chance To Buy Tickets For This Year’s B&T Women In Media Awards!
As someone who has watched the Barbie movie not once, but twice, I’m getting to the stage where I can nearly quote the film. On my second viewing of the film, there was one particular moment that (for me) shows exactly where we are in regard to equality (and no it’s not the speech). It’s […]
Cinema Chain Spoofs Classic Movies In Wonderfully Funny Work To Entice People Back Into Theatres
Call it the Barbenheimer effect, but heading back to the cinema is cool again and that’s despite the extortionary prices you have to pay at the strangely American-sounding candy bar. On the back of that, enter riotous new work for American cinema chain Regal Cinemas that plays on the FOMO and that nothing beats seeing […]
CRA: Copyright Bill A Threat To Australian Music
The referral of a bill to amend Australia’s long-standing copyright laws covering music broadcasts for review by the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee has been welcomed by the commercial radio industry. Senator David Pocock’s private member’s bill, which seeks amendments to the Copyright Act that would remove the 1 per cent cap on copyright […]
Mediabrands Launches Internship Program For Aspiring Media Professionals
Growing Our Own’, Mediabrands’ new cross-brand internship program launched this week, providing university students with real life work experience in the media industry. With a clear focus to increase diversity of Mediabrands’ future workforce, the program is open to students studying relevant industry degrees at a range of universities across Australia. The inaugural 10-week program […]
Nike Celebrates The Matildas & Young Aussie Female Athletes In New Work By Conscious Minds
Nike has released its new brand film “Here We Go: The Next Generation of Sport” via indie creative agency Conscious Minds. The film celebrates young women and girls redefining sport on their terms. The film showcases the Matildas’ celebration song as the soundtrack and an invitation to all young Australians to re-imagine what it means […]
Why your CX Technology Should Focus On Connections
In this guest post, Martyn Riddle (lead image), Verint’s VP of marketing Asia Pacific & Japan, says with so many new technologies bamboozling advertisers and marketers, it’s important not to lose sight of the most important thing – your customer… There’s been a lot of debate played out in the media and boardrooms as to […]
WPP & Optimizely Partner To Bring Informed Digital Experiences To Brands & Consumers
WPP has announced the launch of a global strategic partnership with Optimizely, one of the industry’s leading digital experience (DXP) platform providers. As WPP’s first dedicated digital experimentation partnership and Optimizely’s first global strategic partnership, the announcement demonstrates the two organisations’ commitment to supporting clients in delivering optimised digital experiences to each and every customer. […]
Dylan Alcott & Hnry Team Up To Relieve Aussie Sole Traders Of Scary Tax Admin
One of Australia’s most successful Paralympic athletes and popular figures, Dylan Alcott, is fronting a new integrated campaign for Hnry – Australia’s fastest growing digital accountant and tax automation service for sole traders. As the brand’s first ever celebrity ambassador, Alcott stars in the playful marketing and advertising campaign which guides sole traders who might […]
D&AD Shift With Google Sydney Announce Class Of 2023
D&AD Shift with Google is on a mission to #ShiftCreativity by helping creatives enter the industry from outside traditional pathways to shift their creative talent into career-making skills. #ShiftCreativity’s approach aims to shake up old industry paradigms to benefit self-taught creative talent, creating a fresh system to both access and flourish in the commercial creative […]
Digital Media Agency Bench Rebrands To The Digital Disruption Agency
Digital media agency Bench has announced a major repositioning of its business as the Digital Disruption Agency to reflect the enhanced capability of its offering. Commenting on the changes, Ori Gold, co-founder and CEO of Bench said, “Our enhanced offer reflects the changing needs of our clients as they compete in an ever-evolving digital media […]
Seven Appoints Indie Creative Agency Emotive To Reshape Broadcaster’s Brand
Seven planning a brand zjoosh and spring clean. Although the offical corporate red and the number 7 is off limits.
Elon Musk Says The ABC Prefers “Censorship-Friendly” Social Media
It appears the ABC's found a new enemy in Elon Musk. However, News Corp remains entrenched at the top of the enemy list.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Chase Just Beats The Block To Entertainment Win
Nine wins Wednesday night. However, Seven tells rival you'll get that and more come Saturday's Matilda's match.
B&T’s Best Of The Best Technologists, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
Somewhat ironically, this top 10 technologists list wasn't written with any help from ChatGPT or AI whatsoever!
Former Woman’s Day Editor Fiona Connolly Appointed Head of News’ Lifestyle Network
You could say ink runs in the veins of women's magazine veteran Fiona Connolly. And sponge cake recipes.
X Adds Brand Safety Tools In Bid To Bring Back Ad Dollars
Elon back contemplating the colonisation of Mars after finding this whole Twitter thing one huge headache.
ACMA Rules Kyle Sandilands’ Monkeypox Comments Breached Decency Rules And Were Offensive To Gay Men
Watchdog rules Kyle offended gay men. Punishment includes listening to Barbra Streisand & Céline Dion CDs on repeat.
Ozzy Osborne Bites Off More Than He Can Chew With Banned PlayStation Ad
Ozzy Osborne continuing to surprise. No more so than the fact that he's actually still alive and kicking.
Swisse Wellness Wheels In the Celebs To Stop Late Night Doom Scrollers
Is your sleep routine two Quaaludes and a swig from the sherry bottle? There's tips here for a more blissful night.
“All Good Things Must Come To An End, Well This One Barely Got started!” Jerker Fagerström Quits Thinkerbell After Eight Months
Thinkerbell fridge sans all smörgåstårta & pickled herring as Jerker Fagerström heads for the utgång (exits).
Footballing God Cristiano Ronaldo Bumbles His Way through New Work For Fan App Zuju
This ad proves Cristiano Ronaldo is just one of the guys. Just a filthy rich one of the guys, that is.
Samsung Ads’ Marj Hetherton On Why CTV Is The Most Exciting Area Of Advertising
Samsung Ads' Marj Hetherton says CTV is the most exciting area of advertising. That and nine-hour client lunches.
CommBank Matildas REMOVES Tim Tam TikTok Following B&T Story
If Tim Tam's marketing team wants to send B&T some freebies for this free press we'll take any flavour but mint or dark.
Tinder’s New Global Campaign Says Online Dating Need Not Be An Unrivalled Hell
If there were truth in advertising, these spots would feature a drunk bloke with poor hygiene who lives with his mother.
ADMA Adds New Speakers For Upcoming Global Forum
ADMA confirms speaker line-up for upcoming Global Forum. Also, 300 arancini balls locked-in for the networking drinks.
IMAA Census Predicts Growth In BVOD/CTV, Digital Video And Podcasts
The IMAA census is like a finger on the pulse of Australia's adland. And we all need a solid finger now and then.
Prestige Brands Targets Gen Z With Racy Billie Eilish Perfume Ad Via Spark Foundry
Billie Eilish the latest celeb to release a fragrance. Meanwhile, B&T still waiting on an Angus Young eau de toilette.
The Australian Women’s Weekly Celebrates Its 90th Birthday
The Weekly celebrates its 90 birthday. B&T believes the first-ever copy is still in our GP's reception.
Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia (MHIAA) has launched its latest campaign via Connecting Plots drawing subtle similarities to the world of wine sommeliers. In a highly competitive category that’s hard to navigate, the new campaign by Connecting Plots seeks to unlock the assurance of an expert opinion, with the MHIAA Air Experts behaving like wine […]
Delicious Partners With Harvey Norman For 2023 Produce Awards
The Royal Easter Show not the only place to see the very best in pumpkins, as Delicious announces annual produce awards.
CRA: Proposed Copyright Fee Changes A Threat To Local Radio
Surely The Choirboys living off 'Run To Paradise' for the past three decades is enough to end this copyright debate.
Indie Agency Slingshot Named One Of The Best Places To Work For Third Straight Year
Do you still have staff floggings or dangle people off the roof for not meeting their KPIs? There's some hot tips here.
B&T TV: IAB Australia CEO Gai Le Roy On TikTok, Ad Fraud & Artificial Intelligence
IAB supremo Gai Le Roy stars for B&T TV. And fear not, on a scale of techy jargon, it comes in at a forgiving 5/10.
Netflix Launches Game Controller App As It Eyes Gaming Expansion
Netflix set to usurp nicotine, Ben & Jerry's and heroin for addictiveness following news of a new gaming console.
Mattel Gives The Star Of The Movie ‘Weird Barbie’ Her Very Own Doll
Three popular culture items that are starting to become tiresome - Bruce Lehrmann, bike sharing and the Barbie movie.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Voice Nails The Block, As World Cup Nets Seven Another Stunner
James Warburton giving the entire C-suite floor a rendition of 'Walking On Sunshine' as World Cup delivers big numbers.