The Today Business Celebrates $10B In Project Sales With A Rebrand To Today Media

The Today Business, a specialist property media agency, has been rebranded to Today Media, six years after beginning operations having helped developers with over $10B in project sales.

Formerly known as The Today Business (TTB), Today Media specialises in media planning and buying with a data-driven approach for the property category, primarily for Developers and Project Marketers. Today Media was wholly acquired by VMG in October 2022. Combined with the recent acquisition of The Property Agency, the rebrand helps reposition VMG as having a complete go-to-market solution for developers and project marketers.

“We launched TTB because we felt there was a better way to market and sell property and we couldn’t be happier to tick over $10B in project sales,” said Today Media managing director, Simon Kent. “Our client list continues to grow with recent wins including Sherpa Property Group’s Palm Beach project, Core Property Partners The Sovereign Collection (QLD), Dasco for their upcoming project in Waterloo (NSW) and continuing to work exclusively as Thirdi’s media agency on their next incredible project Hume Place, over the Crows Nest metro station (NSW)”.

“We have spent the last six years pioneering performance media in the property category, which has driven some fantastic results for our clients. Through the use of our proprietary technology platform today.app we have been helping customers optimise their media to new and ultimately accountable metrics, which has resulted in a significant increase in ROI”.

“Property advertising, which has always been historically hard to measure due to the fragmented nature of the purchase process, is now in a position where clients can track ad click all the way through to sales, and every other key interaction along the way”.

“As we move from The Today Business to Today Media, we now take on the next evolution of our company. We continue to build on our outstanding performance credentials, but now we’re exploring how best we can use technology to better identify the right media for the right moment, based on an individual’s unique property journey”.

“Today Media has become one of the top specialist property media agencies in Australia, with a significant presence in key states and offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Delivering over 200 projects, in arguably the hardest economical category climate. With an impressive roster of clients and continued growth since launch, Today Media is now in a better position than ever to respond to evolving customer demand”.

The rebrand to Today Media also launches a new positioning for the business, which aims to capture the commitment to continuous improvement and that there is always a better way to deliver results: Driven by progress, obsessed by performance.

“Congratulations to Simon Kent and the whole team at Today Media for achieving such fantastic results in the last six years. In what has been a challenging period at times for the development category with COVID and the cost of construction impacting projects, the team have continued to grow and outperform the category,” said VMG’s chairman Antony Catalano. “With our recent acquisition of The Property Agency (TPA) we now have an unparalleled end-to-end solution for off-the-plan developments. We help Developers and Project Marketers with creative, stock management, display suites, media solutions and lead generation. Our aim is to help developers get these buildings out of the ground quicker”.