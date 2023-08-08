The Royals Win Australian Unity Creative Account

The Royals has won the creative account for social enterprise Australian Unity following a competitive pitch.

Effective immediately, The Royals is tasked with growing awareness of Australian Unity’s “Real Wellbeing” positioning and its breadth of services, as well as reinforcing its brand ambition to be the most trusted wellbeing company in Australia.

The agency’s remit includes strategic and creative duties across the Australian Unity masterbrand and all divisions, including Retail, Wealth & Capital Markets, Specialist Care and Home Health.

Billy Falkingham, head of brand & content at Australian Unity, said: “The Royals stood out from the beginning thanks to their strategic thinking, willingness to take creative risks and great cultural alignment. The perfect partners to help us elevate the Australian Unity brand and business.”

The Royals managing partner Andrew Siwka (pictured) added: “A brand with an extraordinary Australian heritage and an even more exciting future, and we can’t wait to help it through the next 180 years – give or take a year or two!”

Established in 1840, Australian Unity was Australia’s first member-owned wellbeing company and has over 7,000 employees across Australia offering members and customers health, wealth and care services.