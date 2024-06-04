The Royal Provides ‘Perspectives’ On The Patient Experience For Annual Tax Appeal, In Video Campaign

Sydney’s Royal Hospital for Women Foundation has launched its annual Heart for Her appeal, with ‘Perspectives’ Video Campaign Launch complemented by the lights of Vivid over Circular Quay.

Lead image: Dr Jana Pittman, former Aus Olympian and obstetrician at The Royal, and MC for the perspectives campaign launch event

More than 120 guests gathered at the Museum of Contemporary Art for the campaign launch with Vivid providing a picture-perfect background to the event’s immersive experience, drawing on microscopic footage from the hospital’s Fertility and Research Centre as the centrepiece.

Foundation general manager Elise Jennings said the perspectives concept was developed to capture the depth and dimensions of experiences that happen at The Royal.

“It is a recognition that life is rarely black and white and that through the lens of a patient experience, there are many people connected; partner, child, mother, sister, friend, grandparent, or clinician – each with their own perspective. Not dissimilar to a kaleidoscope, and we felt the lights of Vivid help represent this,” said Jennings.

“There is also something in allowing space to consider another person’s perspective. The creative approach we have taken with the event is to present an immersive storytelling journey for guests, and whilst we are sharing some incredible science and advancements in women’s health, it also allows space for people to experience it in their own way,” added Jennings.

“Bringing perspectives together has been a huge team effort and I’m incredibly proud that we’ve developed the campaign concept and content in-house,” she said.

It’s hoped the creative campaign will encourage new support for Heart for Her, which directly funds specialised equipment and research at The Royal Hospital for Women where each year more than 10,000 women are treated and more than 4,000 babies are born.

The campaign runs until June 30.