The Power Of Local News In A Globalised Media Landscape

Local news publishers are more vital than ever in a media landscape increasingly dominated by global platforms. While these platforms have their place, local news publishers play a crucial role in society and Australian marketing.

That’s the view of leading marketing and media executives in part two of the ThinkNewsBrands and B&T video series.

“Sustainable models for local news is incredibly important,” Mark Coad, CEO at IPG Mediabrands Australia, said.

“We want our politicians kept accountable by local media outlets… We’ve got local newsrooms setting the agenda, knowing what’s important to this country. And we don’t want those decisions left to global players.”

This understanding of what’s important to Australia, that Coad refers to, means publishers know what their audiences want to read and develop their platforms and content with an Australian audience in mind. This means they engage Australian audiences more effectively.

“Australian publications have been very good at talking about Australia to Australians and I think that’s something that is fantastic to see,” Jason Tonelli, CEO of Zenith Media Australia said.

“We know that quality content drives better outcomes for our clients.”

Kim McConnie, group executive marketing at Tourism & Events Queensland, agrees, adding that it’s hard to leverage other mediums to tell the same type of stories with the richness of characters and people, in a way which is relevant in that moment, at that time.

“And that is one of the strengths of news… why we keep investing in news as a medium,” she said.

In addition to tapping into the Australian mindset, the leaders also spoke of news publishers’ unique ability to connect with diverse Australian communities.

“In the last few years, from what I’ve seen, there’s been a huge focus from publishers on improving and creating new platforms for minorities,” Claire Butterworth, national head of investment at Group M added.

“We certainly work with clients closely to be able to authentically partner in those community environments.”

Vanessa Lyons, CEO of ThinkNewsBrands, said it was great to see industry leaders recognising the importance of news and the value of investing in the channel.

“By investing in news media, marketers and agencies tap into the nation’s behaviours, passions, and interests and make meaningful brand connections with Australians from all walks of life.”

Other speakers in the series include Angela Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Affinity, who speaks about journalists as critical influencers, and Michelle Klein, chief customer and marketing officer at IAG, who expresses her optimism about future media opportunities in news publishing.

