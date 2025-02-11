Pillars Of Trust: Industry Leaders Call For Investment In News Publishing

In a world awash with misinformation, credible media is more important than ever.

In an era flooded with misinformation and deliberate disinformation, brand-safe environments are harder to come by and people have begun to distrust the content they engage with.

But in a B&T video series with ThinkNewsBrands, leading marketing and media executives delve into news publishers’ crucial role in safeguarding Australian society and bringing integrity and trust to the media landscape.

“It’s no secret we’re living in an age of misinformation and active disinformation,” said Angela Smith, co-founder and CEO at Affinity.

“Something needs to stand for the truth. [And that something is] trusted masthead and legacy news environments that uphold integrity and trust.”

Smith said that marketers’ and media agencies’ roles in developing media strategies mean they have an outsized influence on ensuring news publishers have the advertising revenue that enables their public interest journalism.

“In order to achieve that integrity, we also need to invest in it. (By) actively buying in that environment, we are supporting local journalism. And that’s just so critical,” she said.

Leaders also asserted that the rise in misinformation across certain media channels means that trusted news environments have a positive impact on brand reputation and campaign effectiveness.

“Trust in news publishing is vital, and it really is part of the reason why we invest our time and budget into it,” said Kim McConnie, group executive marketing at Tourism & Events Queensland.

“It’s really important that if they [consumers] read something about tourism, that they believe in the quality, they believe in what we’re talking about. So they need to be able to trust that what we’re saying is credible, authentic and real.”

The former Kayo Sports and Foxtel marketing director added that news publishers’ ability to shape discussions and influence readers was another major benefit.

Mark Coad, CEO of IPG Mediabrands Australia, agreed saying: “It’s not just about placing an ad—it’s about delivering the message in a way that amplifies credibility.”

Leaders also emphasised the importance of news offering a safe environment, given studies have shown consumers turn against brands caught advertising next to unsafe content.

Coad emphasised that “the company you keep” is fundamental to brands, and Claire Butterworth, national head of investment at GroupM, agreed, noting the reputable environment news offers is a major factor for clients.

“We have certainly got a few examples throughout GroupM where we’ve had clients that have used total news publishing as the hero of the campaign,” she said.

“I think consistency within the results of those has come down to clients wanting to be in brand safe environments. They wanted to be able to engage in that total publishing content with their brand and have that trust and alignment.”

CEO of ThinkNewsBrands, Vanessa Lyons, said marketers and media agency leaders should take a look at their media mix and dial up investment in news publishing.

“By leaning into trusted news environments, you can have a meaningful and positive effect on Australian society and on the brands you’re the custodians of.”

The series also includes insights from Jason Tonelli, CEO at Zenith Media Australia, and Michelle Klein, chief customer and marketing officer at IAG.

Keep an eye on B&T for part two of the ThinkNewsBrands and B&T series.