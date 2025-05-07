The Power of Emotional Connection: Why Multicultural Advertising Matters Now More Than Ever

Here, Angelo Poli – Sales Director, Multicultural Outdoor, writes that multicultural audiences aren’t just a segment — they are the fabric of modern Australia. And reaching them effectively isn’t as simple as translating an ad from English. You need to understand their cultures. If you do, the results can be spectacular.

In a media landscape saturated with messages, the brands that break through are those that connect on an emotional level. And in today’s Australia — where 31 per cent of us are born overseas and 48.2 per cent have at least one parent born overseas — there’s never been a greater opportunity for brands to forge deeper, more meaningful connections through multicultural advertising.

My parents migrated to Australia in 1949. My parents, like many others spoke another language at home, with the family and in their community. Australia was very different back then, but what hasn’t changed is just how much migrants depend on their communities for their sense of belonging whilst trying to integrate into a new way of life. I’ve also been reflecting on what multicultural connection truly means for brands in today’s diverse Australia.

At Multicultural Outdoor, we believe multicultural audiences aren’t just a segment — they are the fabric of modern Australia. Our mission is simple: to help brands and government bodies reach these audiences where they live, work, and gather. But more than that, we help brands connect — emotionally, authentically, and powerfully – with the 22.3% per cent of Australians that speak another language at home.

Multicultural Audiences Are Powerful — and Growing

Australia’s multicultural communities are growing rapidly, these audiences are highly educated, digitally connected, and economically influential:

53 per cent of permanent migrants hold university qualifications — compared to 32 per cent of the Australian-born working age population.

— compared to 32 per cent of the Australian-born working age population. The median age of skilled migrants is 37 — younger than the national average and in their prime earning years.

— younger than the national average and in their prime earning years. Buying power is shifting, these audiences are increasingly influencing mainstream consumption patterns. They are purchase ‘fit’, ready to spend across ALL product categories.

To engage these communities, it’s not enough to translate a mainstream message or lazily include multicultural actors in the commercial. Brands must lead with cultural intelligence — crafting campaigns that feel relevant, respectful, and real.

At the heart of Australian identity lies mateship—a spirit of camaraderie, belonging, and mutual respect. My father often recounted his experiences integrating into Australian society; while it was challenging at times, inclusion and belonging made all the difference. Local initiatives and community events, such as recent religious and cultural celebrations, exemplify how multiculturalism enriches Australian society by fostering understanding and belonging among diverse groups.

Emotional Impact Drives Brand Loyalty

Multicultural advertising isn’t just about reaching a demographic. It’s about making people feel seen. When audiences see their language, their culture, and their community reflected in a campaign, the emotional impact is powerful. It builds trust. It builds affinity. It builds loyalty.

One standout example is McDonald’s summer campaign, which ran on the Multicultural Outdoor network in-language, in culturally relevant locations. The feedback wasn’t just positive from customers — it resonated internally. Multicultural employees at McDonald’s said they felt proud to work for a brand that represented and celebrated their identity.

As Amanda Nakad, McDonald’s Australia Marketing Director, shared at the recent B&T Inclusivity with Impact breakfast:

“It’s not just a proportion of our media plan anymore but part of our DNA… Year on year, we are scaling up in this space because it works.”

Where Brands Meet Community

Multicultural Outdoor is Australia’s first dedicated multicultural out-of-home network — but our difference isn’t just in where we show up. It’s in how we show up.

Our digital screens are found in real, lived-in, community spaces — from local supermarkets and shopping strips to cultural hubs. These are environments where people don’t just pass by — they congregate, connect, converse, and feel at home.

MCO offers:

✅ Culturally nuanced targeting

✅ In-language capabilities

✅ Authentic environments that invite engagement

The result? Campaigns that don’t just speak to multicultural audiences — they speak with them.

Less Noise. More Meaning.

As we look to the next decade, the brands that will thrive are those that embrace multicultural Australians not as a checkbox, but as collaborators — as culture-makers and co-creators in shaping what brand love really means.

That shift — from tokenism to trust, from translation to transformation — starts with emotional connection. As Yasmina Pinto, Head of Brand at AGL, reminded us: “Don’t be scared to explore.”

At Multicultural Outdoor, we’re proud to help brands do just that. To step into new conversations. To embrace nuance. And to build campaigns that don’t just capture attention — they create belonging.

Learn more at Multicultural Outdoor.