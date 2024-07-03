The Pistol Appointed Digital Media Partner For The Brandbank Group

Full-service digital marketing agency, The Pistol, will bring its digital media expertise to some of Australia’s most beloved retail brands, in a new partnership with the Brandbank Group.

Under the new remit, The Pistol will manage paid media for the Brandbank Group’s multiple fashion, lifestyle, and beauty labels, helping to boost sales and brand awareness across the group.

Brandbank Group is home to several iconic Australian brands, including fashion brands Seed Heritage, Commonry and Unison as well as leading lifestyle brands kikki.K, Fine-Day and Allkinds. Brandbank Group manages the stores, strategy, design, manufacturing, and digital

experience for the brands, implementing customer-centric strategies across its network of physical and online stores.

The Pistol secured the Brandbank Group account following a competitive pitch process. In winning the account, the company was impressed with The Pistol’s integrated marketing strategies.

A key part of The Pistol’s paid media strategy will focus on quantifying the impact of longterm brand building while delivering sustainable and profitable revenue streams, all centred around exceptional omnichannel experiences.

Brandbank Group GM, Marketing and e-Commerce, Natalie Motta-Reeves, said “Brandbank Group is excited to announce our partnership with The Pistol, who brings an innovative perspective to our digital media strategy. We are impressed by their expertise at the intersection of creative, media and technology. We’re confident this partnership will lead to incrementality and profitable business growth.”

Commenting on the partnership, The Pistol CEO, Jaime Nosworthy, said: “Brandbank Group has a deep understanding of brand-building as a long-term investment, and we look forward to being part of that plan for growth. Working with some of Australia’s most popular fashion, skincare, and lifestyle brands, this new partnership is a chance to bring our marketing and media expertise to Brandbank’s retail offering. Its brands are brilliantly designed and carefully curated, with the customer at the heart of every offering – it’s a solid business model, and one we’re excited to strengthen and grow.”

The Brandbank Group appointment adds to The Pistol’s growing retail client stable, which includes UNIQLO, Purebaby and Liquor Marketing Group.

The appointment is effective immediately.