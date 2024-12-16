The Oasis Committee, Sponsors & Guests Celebrate $162k Donation At Intimate Oasis House Breakfast

West Australia’s advertising industry has smashed its target of donating $150,000 to The Salvation Army in 2024, with the Oasis Committee presenting a cheque of $162,000 to the charity’s Oasis Project at an intimate breakfast event.

Under the direction of new chair, Carat WA’s Michelle Testa, the Oasis Committee set itself the target of $150,000 at the beginning of the year as a demonstration of how serious the WA

advertising industry is about creating positive change for the community.

The $162,000 was primarily raised at the Oasis Ball, a WA industry evening of celebration, gratitude and philanthropy as the industry came together to raise much needed funds for the Oasis Project which supports young people who are marginalised or disadvantaged.

With the primary focus of the Project being the Oasis House in Mirrabooka, it was fitting that the Committee were joined at the House, alongside Oasis Ball sponsors and special guests, to present the cheque.

Accepting the cheque was Salvation Army state manager, WA Youth Services, Guy Rees, who explained some of the ways the funds were distributed – and reiterated the fact that the flexibility of the donations via the Oasis Ball allowed youth workers and recipients to get creative.

“This long-term relationship and commitment have truly made a profound difference in the lives of so many young people here in WA. Words cannot fully express our gratitude for the unwavering commitment shown by the committee as a whole, and especially to Michelle in her role as Chair,” said Rees.

“The entire WA Advertising & Communications industry should take immense pride in what the Oasis project has achieved and the countless opportunities it has created. We thank you all so very much for your continued support and hard work”.

Oasis Committee Chair Michelle Testa said: “In an industry as privileged as ours, it’s crucial to stay connected to our purpose and remember those facing life’s challenges. Every time we’ve brought our industry to Oasis House, it sparks meaningful conversations about how we can do even more. We’re excited about the final donation of $162,000 for 2024, and with Guy Lees’ stewardship, we are confident this will be invested in long-term initiatives that will provide disadvantaged youth with the support and opportunities they need to thrive.”

In the first activation of its kind, industry leaders were invited to bid on the ‘Freedom Flyer’ suitcases at the Oasis Ball designed to help those departing the Oasis House on their journey, packed with vouchers from Forrest Chase, Karrinyup, Spud Shed and Evoke Media. These suitcases were handed over at the breakfast alongside the cheque, and both the cash and the goods solidify the Oasis Ball’s return to purpose.

“My goal in taking on the chair of the Oasis Committee was to help steer it back to its key purpose after the disruption of COVID. The response from the industry demonstrates how important is for us to be able to give back to our community. We are all passionate believers in the ability to create change and I am so proud of the way the WA advertising community has rallied around this important cause,” Testa said.

The cheque presentation represents the second invite-only event of its kind in 2024, but The Oasis Committee has some exciting plans for next year’s event program.