The North Face Reveals Actually Good AI-Generated Campaign

The North Face has launched “TNF10000 Reasons to Get to Trail” an AI-generated campaign produced by FRED & FARID Shanghai to entice the Chinese market to get back out into the wilderness.

This new campaign builds on previous work between the outdoor-wear company and the agency to promote the TNF100 100km ultra trail race, which returned after a three-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic.

In response to that campaign, thousands of Chinese enthusiasts shared their own personal reasons for hitting the trails. But, FRED & FARID and The North Face wondered “How much further can we go?” and posed the question to ChatGPT. The AI responded with 10,000 reasons to return to the trail and inspired the creative team to produce a 2-hour 42-minute film, a billboard at TNF100 race camp in Moganshan, and a collection of posters — all created by Midjourney and ChatGPT.

Below is a two-minute or so preview of the campaign. You can watch the epic feature-length vid here.

The agency said that each campaign poster offers an “immersive experience” by allowing individuals to zoom in and discover the 10,000 captivating reasons to hit the trails within the artwork. The entire campaign was brought to life by FF Production, FRED & FARID Shanghai’s in-house production company.

Credits

  • Agency: FRED ​ & FARID Shanghai
  • Client: The North Face
  • Chief creative officers: Fred & Farid
  • Executive creative director: Feng Huang
  • Group creative director: Adrien Goris
  • Creative group head: Billy Liao
  • Copywriters: Peilin Guo, Miranda Han
  • Art director: Billy Liao
  • Agency supervisors: Paul Lin, Quinn Jiang, Jenny Wei
  • Agency producer: Charles Renard
  • Production company: Fred & Farid Production
  • Executive producer: Charles Renard
  • Producer: Charles Renard
  • Editor: Kai Yuan
  • Grading & online: Fred & Farid Production
  • Music: Fred & Farid Production
  • Sound recorder, design & final mix: Ker Sound (Shanghai)

 

