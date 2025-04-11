The Multi-talented Volk Can Sing & Does A Great Kurt Cobain Impersonation!

Alex Volkanovski’s highly anticipated return to the octagon is only days away, and while his head is firmly in fight mode his secret life as a talented musician and music producer has been unveiled.

Sportsbet’s latest video takes us behind the scenes as Volk comes clean as the musical genius he really is.

With countless gold and platinum records lining his studio walls, chart-topping albums across diverse genres, and a reputation as both a musical innovator and industry-leading producer, Volk’s legacy is firmly etched in legend, whether he is busting out grunge, Europop, Beatles or country.

“This latest revelation has again left us asking; ‘Is there anything Volk can’t do?’ The market for his fight with Diego Lopes this Sunday is close with Volk only slight favourite at $1.83 but one thing we already knew about Volk is his ability in the octagon and he even tells us in the video that he’ll be bringing the belt back to Australia where it belongs,” said Sportsbet’s Sean Ormerod.

B&T can confirm the Volk has a cracking voice. Last year he was spotted at a Top Gear Australia launch at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Client/Creative: Sportsbet

Chief Marketing Officer: Mark Migliorini

General Manager of Brand, Advertising and Content: Kathy Schokman

General Manager of Shows, Partnerships & Production: Tim Hernadi

Head of Brand, Advertising and PR: Yuta Kobayashi

Head of Content: Lia Jackson

Head of Production: Dan Atkins

Executive Creative Director: Rambo Goraya

Creative Director: Callan Mclean

Social Content Director: Max Price

Creatives: Jamie McGloin, Max Price

Production Partner: Jack Nimble

Executive Producer: Hayley Olsson

Producer: Angelina Tsinganos

Director: Max Price

DOP: Lachie Ross

Camera A & B: Andy Burkitt and Brodie Hoyne

Production Designer: Jess Angel

Editor: Lachie Ross @ Sportsbet

Grade: Andy Burkitt

Sound: Final Sound