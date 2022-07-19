The Melbourne Storm Are The NRL’s Most Supported Club, With The Game’s Overall Supporter Base Up 0.5% YOY

The Melbourne Storm Are The NRL’s Most Supported Club, With The Game’s Overall Supporter Base Up 0.5% YOY
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The latest data from Roy Morgan shows the total NRL supporter base has grown marginally from a year ago, up 0.5 per cent to nearly 6.4 million Australians aged 14+ (30.1 per cent) in 2022 as the code emerged from two heavily COVID-interrupted seasons in 2020-21.

The NRL was forced to relocate all 16 clubs to Queensland last season after large outbreaks of COVID-19 in the key market of New South Wales as well as the secondary markets of Victoria and the ACT. In addition, the border to New Zealand remained closed throughout last season with the NZ Warriors able to play their first home game in their own country since 2019 only less than three weeks ago.

The good news for the NRL is that despite the upheavals of the last two years, support for the clubs has strengthened with 10 of the 16 clubs experiencing an increase in support from 2021.

The Melbourne Storm have again topped the ladder as the most widely supported NRL club in 2022 with 1,199,000 supporters, an increase of 1.7 per cent on a year ago following the club’s fifth official ‘Minor Premiership’ in 2021 though the club failed to successfully defend its 2020 Premiership victory.

In second is the Brisbane Broncos, the only other club with over 1 million supporters on 1,025,000, a small increase of 0.7 per cent on a year ago as the club chase their first finals victory for five years since 2017.

The most widely supported Sydney-based club is again the Parramatta Eels with 460,000 supporters, an increase of 0.4 per cent on a year ago. The Eels have the longest drought of any NRL club with the team not winning a Premiership for nearly forty years since 1986.

The reigning NRL Premiers the Penrith Panthers have experienced the biggest increase in support over the past year increasing by 86,000 (+38.9 per cent) to 307,000 following their 2021 Premiership victory.

There were three other 2021 finalists to increase their support over the last year led by the South Sydney Rabbitohs, up 8.4 per cent to 440,000 and in fourth place overall as well as the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles, up 12.5% to 298,000 and the Gold Coast Titans, up marginally by 0.2 per cent to 131,000.

Other clubs to increase their support include the Wests Tigers, up 0.3 per cent to 337,000, the Cronulla Sharks, up 15.4 per cent to 210,000 and the New Zealand Warriors, up 7.9 per cent to 164,000 despite not playing any home games in New Zealand throughout either the 2020 or 2021 NRL seasons.

In addition to growth in support for a majority of clubs the NRL consistently rates as one of Australia’s favourite ‘TV products’. Over 6 million (28.4 per cent) Australians now watch the NRL on TV, up 1.1% on a year ago when many viewers were in forced lockdown in the code’s largest market in New South Wales.

Overall, ten NRL clubs increased their support in the year to March 2022 including six clubs based in the NRL heartland of suburban Sydney. Detailed in-depth profiles of NRL Supporters, Australians who watch NRL on TV, Australians who play Rugby League and profiles of supporters of all 16 NRL clubs are available on the Roy Morgan Online Store for those keen to learn more about the sport.

Please login with linkedin to comment

NRL Sports Marketing

Latest News

Indi Digi Agency Sparro Names Dan Baker As Product Director
  • Technology

Indi Digi Agency Sparro Names Dan Baker As Product Director

Independent digital agency, Sparro, has bolstered its data capability, with Dan Baker (lead image) joining the team as product director. Baker will work with the data lead and team of four data scientists to expand Sparro’s data offering. This covers data and CRO projects across lifetime user value, user segmentation and analysis, media attribution studies […]

Manchester United Turned Upside Down Courtesy Of Adidas And Gemba
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Manchester United Turned Upside Down Courtesy Of Adidas And Gemba

Manchester United has unveiled its new 2022/23 away kit as part of a promotional tour of Australia in preparation for a pre-season friendly against rival squad Crystal Palace at Melbourne’s SCG. Leading up to the highly anticipated grudge match, Gemba agency were tasked by adidas to bring the magic of the football club’s iconic home-ground, […]

Healthy Mummy Wellness Platform Launches After Distressing Survey Results
  • Technology

Healthy Mummy Wellness Platform Launches After Distressing Survey Results

The motherlode of organising children, partners and work following months of home-schooling has taken its toll on the nation’s mental health, with startling new survey from The Healthy Mummy showing that 92 per cent of Australian mothers suffer stress and 80 per cent suffer from anxiety. This new wellness platform program has been developed in […]

Murmur Group Hosts Third Annual Christmas In July Following A Year Of Lockdowns
  • Marketing

Murmur Group Hosts Third Annual Christmas In July Following A Year Of Lockdowns

Following 2 years of continued agency growth, Sydney marketing agency Murmur returned with its biggest ever Christmas in July. Following their successful 2019 Xmas in July, Murmur Group returned after a COVID-induced hiatus with their biggest Xmas in July for clients and partners, featuring special guest speaker Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham. The event was a night […]

Voodoo Ranger Announced As Beer Partner For PAX Aus 2022
  • Media

Voodoo Ranger Announced As Beer Partner For PAX Aus 2022

After a two-year hiatus Australia’s biggest gaming event PAX Aus is back, bigger and better than ever, with cult status beer Voodoo Ranger being named the official beer partner. The trend setting craft beer will be available with a range of other beers from the Lion portfolio at the PAX Pub, now renamed the Voodoo […]

TotallyAwesome Releases Brand Safe Gaming Platform TotallyPlay
  • Advertising
  • Technology

TotallyAwesome Releases Brand Safe Gaming Platform TotallyPlay

TotallyAwesome, an Australian digital advertising network targeted at Gen Z and families, today announced the Australian and APAC launch of TotallyPlay, a gaming platform that enables brands and advertisers to connect with the region’s estimated 450+ million gamers aged under-18 without the need for third-party online data. TotallyPlay will deliver the largest and best-in-class media […]

Pathmatics Data Reveals Top Aussie Advertising Spends In H1
  • Advertising

Pathmatics Data Reveals Top Aussie Advertising Spends In H1

New data from marketing intelligence platform, Pathmatics, has revealed the top ten ad spends amongst Aussie brands in the first half of 2022. Menulog took out the top spot with an estimated ad spend of $23 million, with streaming platform Streamotion slotting into second at $21 million. The Victorian Government made a somewhat surprising appearance […]

Aussies Are Spending Billions A Year On Dating Thanks To Apps
  • Media

Aussies Are Spending Billions A Year On Dating Thanks To Apps

Single Australians are breaking the bank to find love and are spending billions a year on dating. New research has found that single Aussies spend $43bn a year on dating, compared to the $11.7bn spent five years ago. So what has caused such a romance tax surge? Well, according to research conducted by ING, it’s […]

Next&Co Digital Media Wastage Report Reveals $94 Million Wasted
  • Media

Next&Co Digital Media Wastage Report Reveals $94 Million Wasted

Despite rising digital advertising budgets post-pandemic, advertisers continue to waste their ad spend, tipping more than $94.3 million down the drain in the April to June 2022 quarter, according to the latest Next&Co Digital Media Wastage Report. The wastage, which is an average of 41 per cent of audited spend, is slightly down on last […]

Acast Acquires Podcast Database Podchaser
  • Technology

Acast Acquires Podcast Database Podchaser

Acast, the world’s largest independent podcast company, has signed an agreement to acquire Podchaser, the world’s most comprehensive and authoritative podcast database. The planned acquisition brings together two champions of the open podcast ecosystem, strengthening and underlining Acast’s commitment to ensuring podcasts are accessible across all platforms. Alongside Acast’s existing podcaster monetization capabilities, the deep […]

Integral Ad Science Makes Senior Appointments To Bolster Customer Success Team
  • Advertising

Integral Ad Science Makes Senior Appointments To Bolster Customer Success Team

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, has today announced four senior appointments in the Customer Success team in Asia-Pacific (APAC) to accelerate further business growth and superior customer service in the region. IAS has promoted Rob Kay to VP of customer success APAC, Amanda Soh as head of customer […]

Shopper Signs Sale Agreement With Cartology
  • Media

Shopper Signs Sale Agreement With Cartology

Shopper, Australia’s fastest-growing retail out-of-home business, today announces that it has signed an agreement for the sale of Shopper to Cartology, Woolworths Group’s 100% owned standalone retail media business and a pioneer in data-led marketing solutions and retail media across Australia.

Komo Lands Four New Hires Amidst Client Wins
  • Marketing

Komo Lands Four New Hires Amidst Client Wins

Audience engagement SaaS platform Komo has announced several new business wins, four new hires and new positioning ‘Own the Moment’ as brands increasingly seek quality of attention over volume of impressions. New clients include Goodman Fielder, a leading food company with some of the world’s most widely recognised and trusted brands, leading health, and wellness […]

Think HQ Snags Executive Creative Director Michael Knox From NewsCorp
  • Media

Think HQ Snags Executive Creative Director Michael Knox From NewsCorp

As part its strategic evolution to significantly expand its creative capabilities, purpose-driven agency Think HQ has appointed Michael Knox (pictured, right) to the newly created role of executive creative director. Knox will be working across all disciplines and teams at Think HQ to push and elevate the work, create famous campaigns on any channel and […]