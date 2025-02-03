The Media Store’s Jacquie Alley Receives Indie Legend Award At Global Indie Awards

The Media Store’s chief operating officer, Jacquie Alley, has been recognised at the prestigious global Indie Awards – the only Australian to win an award at this year’s accolades.

Alley received a Bronze medal in the “Indie Legend” category, which recognises individuals who are proud ambassadors for the independent agency sector.

The Indie Awards, which were announced in London last month, are the only large-scale international awards designed exclusively for independent agencies worldwide.

The Indie Legend category, now in its second year, awards independent agency leaders who have demonstrated entrepreneurial excellence, sustained client and employee relationships, innovative agency campaigns, and significant industry impact.

Commenting on the award, Alley said: “I’m incredibly humbled to have won this global leadership award. I am passionate about The Media Store and the wider independent media agency sector – I want to see Australian indie agencies continue to flourish with award-winning cultures and innovative clients, who value honest and transparent ways of working, and appreciate the care factor and extra mile we put in to ensure their businesses continue to grow. To share a glimpse of that passion with the global indie community has been an absolute privilege.”

Alley has been an influential leader and indie agency advocate in Australia’s media sector for almost 30 years. Since joining The Media Store in 1997 as receptionist and then becoming a Strategy and Insights Manager, she has held key roles across the business, which culminated in 2018 when she became the agency’s chief operating officer and co-owner in 2020.

Her strategic leadership, alongside business partner and CEO, Stephen Leeds, has helped build The Media Store’s blue chip client base, while also implementing parity across the workplace, improving the gender pay gap, particularly for women in senior roles, and introducing paid parental leave and a profit-sharing program. She has also prioritised sustainability, leading the agency to secure its carbon netural status and reduce its emissions annually.

As the first female Chair of the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), she is a passionate proponent for the national indie sector. Alley has been a pioneer of groundbreaking initiatives like the Female Leaders of Tomorrow Programme, where she is also a mentor, and led the industry-first group deals for IMAA members to help reduce their operating expenses and ensuring the democratisation of industry tools and data. She established the IMAA’s DE&I Council, fostering diversity and inclusion across the industry, and developed a salary survey to benchmark gender parity, female leadership and age diversity.

Her efforts have garnered multiple awards and accolades for leadership and industry excellence, including Executive Leader of the Year in2023 and 2024, and Social Change Maker in 2023, at the B&T Women in Media Awards.

The Media Store has also been recognised nationally for its workplace and employer culture being ranked at 19th as a Best Workplace in Australia at the annual Great Place to Work Australia awards – the only media agency to be recognised.