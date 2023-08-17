“The Matildas Have Re-written The History Books” – Seven Pegs Matildas Game Total TV Views At 11.15 million

Seven has revealed that last night’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Australia and England is the most-watched TV event since OzTam records began with an extraordinary 11.15 million Australians watching nationally.

The Australian team’s 3-1 loss to England had a national average audience on Seven and 7plus of 7.13 million, making it the most watched TV program since the OzTAM audience measurement system started in 2001(OzTAM does not capture out-of-home viewing at live sites, pubs, clubs, stadia and so on).

The game’s average audience of 7.13 million included a national broadcast audience of 6.17 million viewers on Seven (4.5 million in the capital cities) and another 957,000 viewers on 7plus – smashing the record for the most streaming event ever in Australia.

The Matildas v England Semi Final was the most-watched broadcast program last night nationally and in the capital cities in all people, 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s.

The post-game program was the second most-watched broadcast program nationally in 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s and #3 in all people (2.33 million broadcast viewers). The post-game program was #3 nationally across all age groups (2.18 million broadcast viewers). Seven delivered the top five programs nationally in all people last night and the top six in 25 to 54s and 16 to 39s.

7plus dominated BVOD viewing yesterday, with a 76.2 per cent share. In live streaming, it had an 84.4 percent share.

The game peaked at 6.9 million viewers on broadcast and dominated its broadcast timeslot, landing an 89.8 per cent commercial audience share in total people, 93.2 per cent in 25 to 54s and 96.1 per cent in 16 to 39s.

Seven’s coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has reached 14.04 million broadcast viewers so far, plus another 3.4 million on 7plus. More than 433 million minutes of content has been watched on 7plus to date.

Managing director Seven Melbourne and head of Network Sport, Lewis Martin, said: “Australia was captivated last night as the Matildas played their hearts out and did us all proud. Although their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 journey ended last night, the Matildas have re-written the history books and captured the hearts and minds of the nation with a performance that is sure to inspire generations of Australians for many years to come.

“Seven is beyond proud to have played a part in bringing Australia together around our screens, as the Matildas’ performance captured the Australian spirit like nothing we have seen in decades.”

The Matildas will now take on Sweden in the play off for third place, from 5.30pm AEST this Saturday, 19 August, on Seven and 7plus.

And the Final showdown between England and Spain starts from 7.00pm AEST, live and free on Seven and 7plus on Sunday, 20 August.