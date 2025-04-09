The Marketing Academy Founder Sherilyn Shackell Appears On Black T-Shirts

In this week’s episode of Black T-Shirts, The Marketing Academy’s founder Sherilyn Shackell takes us into the academy and helps us better understand what it’s about, and its somewhat mythical and magical allure.

Shackell talks about her creative processes, and where she gets her ‘force of nature’ sense of energy and purpose. She doesn’t wear a black T-shirt. She builds the people who lead the people who run the brands who sell you the black T-shirts.

There are conflicts of interest all over the place on this one as Brent is a Fellow of TMA and Thinkerbell is a sponsor. None-the-less it’s a powerful episode focusing on the power for good that marketing at its best is. The Marketing Academy is also a sponsor of Cairns Crocodiles.

Adam Ferrier is co-founder of creative agency Thinkerbell, Brent Smart is CMO of Telstra and a three-time CMO Power List inductee.