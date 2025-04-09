MarketingNewsletter

The Marketing Academy Founder Sherilyn Shackell Appears On Black T-Shirts

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Sherilyn Shackell, founder and global CEO of The Marketing Academy
Sherilyn Shackell, founder and global CEO of The Marketing Academy.

In this week’s episode of Black T-Shirts, The Marketing Academy’s founder Sherilyn Shackell takes us into the academy and helps us better understand what it’s about, and its somewhat mythical and magical allure.

Shackell talks about her creative processes, and where she gets her ‘force of nature’ sense of energy and purpose. She doesn’t wear a black T-shirt. She builds the people who lead the people who run the brands who sell you the black T-shirts.

There are conflicts of interest all over the place on this one as Brent is a Fellow of TMA and Thinkerbell is a sponsor. None-the-less it’s a powerful episode focusing on the power for good that marketing at its best is. The Marketing Academy is also a sponsor of Cairns Crocodiles.

For a third season in a row, the podcast is supported by world leading Market Mix Modelling SAS company Mutinex. And for the second year in a row, The Pub Test has its own returning supporter, creative confidence building insights platform Ideally.

Adam Ferrier is co-founder of creative agency Thinkerbell, Brent Smart is CMO of Telstra and a three-time CMO Power List inductee.

Related posts:

  1. WPP’s Gain Theory Reveals Six Steps To Proving Sponsorship Value
  2. CX Drives Loyalty, But Two-Thirds Of Australians Say Brands Still Miss the Mark
  3. Martha Stewart Confirmed As Vivid Sydney 2025’s Global Storyteller  
  4. The Chinese Consumer Is Back… But Is Your Brand Still Speaking English?
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Making Waves: How SailGP Redefined Racing & Sports Sponsorship
Specsavers Dials Up The Gags In New OOH Targeting Comedy Festival-Goers Via TBWA\Melbourne
“We’ve Got Lots Of Work To Do”: Sunita Gloster AM Calls On Industry’s Super Women As B&T’s Women In Media Awards Return, Presented By Are Media
TV Ratings (8/4/25): A Flat Night For Entertainment As Dutton & Albo Debate Moves Nothing Forwards
Register Lost your password?