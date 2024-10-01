The Lifestyle Suite Rebrands To TLS Talent; Adds TLS Sport

After a decade, The Lifestyle Suite has rebranded to TLS Talent and added a dedicated TLS Sport offering.

Partnering with household names such as Paralympian Ellie Cole, rally driver Molly Taylor, dietitian Dr Joanna McMillan, General Practitioners Dr Preeya Alexander and Dr Ginni Mansberg and TV journalist Shelly Horton since 2013, today marks a new chapter for The Lifestyle Suite, which will now be known as TLS Talent.

Headlining TLS Sport, the agency’s expanded sport portfolio, are Olympians Tilly Kearns and Claudia Hollingsworth, up and coming motorsport star Aiva Anagnostiadis, beach volleyball star Mariafe Artacho del Solar, along with Ellie Cole and Molly Taylor. A raft of new names will also be announced over the coming weeks.

After seeing the impact of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 and watching the success of Australia’s Olympic Team in Paris, Simone Landes, B&T Women in Media Agent of the Year for 2024 and Director of TLS Talent commented that athletes these days are not only winning matches and medals, but also winning the hearts of the public through their deep engagement with fans.

“Today, elite athletes need to be multi-dimensional. As well as focussing on their high -performance world, they’ve had to adapt to new media platforms whilst also becoming astute marketers that create engaging content,” she said.

Recognising this change, paired with the increasing spotlight on the need for sporting codes, media and brands to invest in female athletes, TLS Talent has extended their sport offering to represent the new generation of athletes and sporting figures who are shaping the social conversation.

Tilly Kearns is a prime example of this, forging connections and bringing her fans right into the heart of the Olympics through her social media content on Instagram and TikTok. Equally, Ellie Cole has leveraged her success to advocate for change across the disability space and has gone on to become a renowned sports commentator and speaker since retiring from swimming.

Landes says that the health and lifestyle experts that the business has represented over the past 11 years remain an integral part of the TLS Talent offering, known as TLS experts. “We’ll continue to represent this country’s best loved and respected health and lifestyle experts and our mission to have a true impact on health, lifestyle and social literacy for all Australians.”

Reflecting on the rebrand, Landes says that the evolution to TLS Talent goes beyond just a name change. “Rather it’s a shift in our approach that cements our commitment to fostering excellence and driving opportunities for Australia’s best-loved sporting heroes, health and lifestyle experts and up and coming talent.”