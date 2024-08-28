Marketing

The Kid LAROI To Headline SXSW Music Keynote

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
The Kid LAROI

In partnership with the LAROI Foundation, SXSW has revealed The Kid LAROI as the music keynote for 2024.

The highly anticipated session will feature a long-ranging conversation with the 21-year-old about his future and a career that has taken him from Redfern to a billion-streaming global superstar.

SXSW Sydney will also work with LAROI to host a range of professional development workshops and performance opportunities accessible to the First Nations community of Waterloo and Redfern.

The Kid LAROI leads a mammoth SXSW Sydney lineup featuring some of the most exciting rising stars, breaking artists, and industry leaders from APAC and beyond. Over 4 huge nights, acts from more than 15 countries will take over venues across Chippendale and surrounding areas to showcase their talent and forge new connections. Running alongside the music showcase is one of the most exciting gatherings of international industry leaders from the world’s foremost agencies, promoters, labels and A&Rs—coming together to share their knowledge and insights, delve into what’s next, and arm the next generation with the tools they need to succeed.

SXSW Sydney exists to provide an indispensable global platform for creative people and emerging talent, proving that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people converge.

The event will run from October 14-20!

Related posts:

  1. 25 Fresh Acts Join SXSW Music Roster
  2. Stan & CulturalPulse Partner To Promote Australia’s First Multilingual Olympic Experience
  3. Magic Appoints Edward McMutrie As New Head Of Signal
  4. How Targeted AI Marketing Led Dan Murhpy’s To A 29% Sales Boost
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Time To Polish Those CVs – It’s Adland’s Best Of The Best Recruiters!
Linear TV Advertising Slump Hurts Nine, But Bright Spots Across The Media Group Offer Optimism
Steve Carell & John Krasinski Star In ‘Pleasure Makes Us Human’ Spot Meets The Office Reunion For Lavazza
Emotional Connection & Digital Innovation Set To Drive Nine’s Paralympics Coverage
Register Lost your password?