The Kid LAROI To Headline SXSW Music Keynote

In partnership with the LAROI Foundation, SXSW has revealed The Kid LAROI as the music keynote for 2024.

The highly anticipated session will feature a long-ranging conversation with the 21-year-old about his future and a career that has taken him from Redfern to a billion-streaming global superstar.

SXSW Sydney will also work with LAROI to host a range of professional development workshops and performance opportunities accessible to the First Nations community of Waterloo and Redfern.

The Kid LAROI leads a mammoth SXSW Sydney lineup featuring some of the most exciting rising stars, breaking artists, and industry leaders from APAC and beyond. Over 4 huge nights, acts from more than 15 countries will take over venues across Chippendale and surrounding areas to showcase their talent and forge new connections. Running alongside the music showcase is one of the most exciting gatherings of international industry leaders from the world’s foremost agencies, promoters, labels and A&Rs—coming together to share their knowledge and insights, delve into what’s next, and arm the next generation with the tools they need to succeed.

SXSW Sydney exists to provide an indispensable global platform for creative people and emerging talent, proving that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people converge.

The event will run from October 14-20!