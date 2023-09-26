The Kid LAROI Launches The New Macca’s McCrispy Via DDB Sydney

McDonald’s Australia has a new chicken burger so good it’s going straight to the permanent menu.

And that’s no small feat, as it takes pride of place up there with iconic names like the Big Mac, Cheeseburger, and Quarter Pounder.

And since Macca’s is so sure the McCrispy will be its Next Big Thing, in the launch campaign from DDB Sydney in partnership with OMD, the juicy burger is schooled on what it takes and how it feels, to make it to icon status by Aussie music superstar, the Kid LAROI.

The Kid LAROI takes us on the stratospheric rise to fame that awaits the McCrispy. It starts with the selfie request, then come the followers, the paps, the merch, the commercials, the book deals, the collabs, and the bling.

McDonald’s Australia marketing manager Lancy Huynh said: “The launch of the McCrispy is an iconic moment for Macca’s – it’s our most exciting chicken launch in years and we think it will be an absolute game-changer.

“To celebrate the arrival of our next big thing, we have partnered with Australia’s next big thing in music and culture, the Kid LAROI, to help us generate the level of conversation, excitement and buzz a new permanent menu item deserves.

“Our customers already love our stellar chicken line-up including the McChicken, McSpicy and Chicken McNuggets, and we’re excited to be upping the stakes with our crispiest chicken burger ever.”

DDB Group Sydney creative partner, Cam Hoelter said: “History tells us that when Macca’s puts a new burger on their permanent menu, it tends to become a classic. So, to launch the McCrispy, creatively we thought: What might happen if it did become their next big thing? And everything kind of wrote itself after that.”

The Kid LAROI said: “Crispy, juicy and down-right delicious, the McCrispy has my seal of approval and its now part of my go-to Macca’s order.

“I love a good chicken burger and am a huge Macca’s fan, so when I found out McDonald’s was launching its best chicken burger yet, I had to get involved.

“I can’t wait for Macca’s fans and chicken lovers to try this new game-changing burger and, of course, see the ad!”

It’s the second time Macca’s and the Kid LAROI have joined forces, following the drop of Australia’s first local Famous Order in 2022.

Featuring crispy 100 per cent Aussie RSPCA Approved chicken breast, fresh shredded iceberg and cos lettuce, and a new McCrispy signature sauce in a soft glazed bun, the McCrispy is now available across Macca’s restaurants nationwide, alongside the McCrispy Deluxe – its slightly fancier sibling. The fully integrated campaign is rolling out across TV, OOH, cinema, radio, social, online, PR, and influencer.

