The Kid LAROI Launches The New Macca’s McCrispy Via DDB Sydney
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    McDonald’s Australia has a new chicken burger so good it’s going straight to the permanent menu.

    And that’s no small feat, as it takes pride of place up there with iconic names like the Big Mac, Cheeseburger, and Quarter Pounder.

    And since Macca’s is so sure the McCrispy will be its Next Big Thing, in the launch campaign from DDB Sydney in partnership with OMD, the juicy burger is schooled on what it takes and how it feels, to make it to icon status by Aussie music superstar, the Kid LAROI.

    The Kid LAROI takes us on the stratospheric rise to fame that awaits the McCrispy. It starts with the selfie request, then come the followers, the paps, the merch, the commercials, the book deals, the collabs, and the bling.

    McDonald’s Australia marketing manager Lancy Huynh said: “The launch of the McCrispy is an iconic moment for Macca’s – it’s our most exciting chicken launch in years and we think it will be an absolute game-changer.

    “To celebrate the arrival of our next big thing, we have partnered with Australia’s next big thing in music and culture, the Kid LAROI, to help us generate the level of conversation, excitement and buzz a new permanent menu item deserves.

    “Our customers already love our stellar chicken line-up including the McChicken, McSpicy and Chicken McNuggets, and we’re excited to be upping the stakes with our crispiest chicken burger ever.”

    DDB Group Sydney creative partner, Cam Hoelter said: “History tells us that when Macca’s puts a new burger on their permanent menu, it tends to become a classic. So, to launch the McCrispy, creatively we thought: What might happen if it did become their next big thing? And everything kind of wrote itself after that.”

    The Kid LAROI said: “Crispy, juicy and down-right delicious, the McCrispy has my seal of approval and its now part of my go-to Macca’s order.

    “I love a good chicken burger and am a huge Macca’s fan, so when I found out McDonald’s was launching its best chicken burger yet, I had to get involved.

    “I can’t wait for Macca’s fans and chicken lovers to try this new game-changing burger and, of course, see the ad!”

    It’s the second time Macca’s and the Kid LAROI have joined forces, following the drop of Australia’s first local Famous Order in 2022.

    Featuring crispy 100 per cent Aussie RSPCA Approved chicken breast, fresh shredded iceberg and cos lettuce, and a new McCrispy signature sauce in a soft glazed bun, the McCrispy is now available across Macca’s restaurants nationwide, alongside the McCrispy Deluxe – its slightly fancier sibling. The fully integrated campaign is rolling out across TV, OOH, cinema, radio, social, online, PR, and influencer.

     

    Credits:

    Client: McDonald’s Australia:

    CCO: Chris Brown

    Marketing manager: Lancy Huynh

    Senior brand manager: Lauren Bolton

    Assistant brand manager: Garima Sharma

    National media manager: Martin Newman

    Creative agency: DDB Sydney

    National chief creative officer: Stephen de Wolf

    Executive creative director: Matt Chandler

    Group creative partner: Cam Hoelter

    Senior art director: Sam Raftl

    Senior copywriter: Tom Lawrence

    Managing partner: Mandy Whatson

    Senior business director: Izabela Gustowski

    Strategy partner: Katharina Wynne

    Director – social and content strategy: Katy Andrews

    Group head of delivery: Adrian Jung

    Operations director: Steph Dix

    Senior project manager: Lucy Stone

    Senior producer: Rene Shalala

    Senior integrated producer: Claudia Brookes

    Senior production lead: Zoe Andrews

    Integrated producer: Claire Peacock

    Production: Good Oil

    Director: Gary Freedman

    Producer: Tracey Lee Permall

    Executive producer: Juliet Bishop

    DOP: Ross Giardina & Lachlan Milne

    Editor: Alexandre de Franceschi – The Editors

    Post-Production: ALT VFX

    Production design: Annie Beauchamp

    Sound design: Squeak E. Clean Studios

    Music score: Soundtree Music

    Production: Helium

    Director/Photographer: Gio Pacialeo

    Producer: Ben O’Donnell

    DOP: Viv Scanu

    Editor: Brad Hurt

    Retoucher: Ankur Patak

    Finished artist: Holly Bradridge

    Senior producer: Claudia Brookes

    Integrated producer: Claire Peacock

    Grade: Fergus Hally

    PR: Mango Communications Sydney

    Managing director: Tabitha Fairbairn

    Senior account director: Ashleigh Vallance

    Account director, influencer: Nada Duyker

    Senior account manager, Influencer: Sidney Balfour

    Account manager: Sarah Meenan

    Senior account executive: Marina Kovacevic

    Media: OMD

    Director of entertainment partnerships: Hayley Pyper

    Entertainment partnerships director: Hattie Dinger

    Head of McDonald’s: Emily Bosler

    Head of strategy, McDonald’s: Zoe May

    Head of planning, McDonald’s: Catriona Oran Barthram

    Senior account manager: Anna Heslop

    Account manager: Soraya Ghaidan

     

    United Talent Agency:

    Music brand partnerships agent: Sara Schoch

    Partner/talent agent: Mike G




