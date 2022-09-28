The Internet’s Best, Worst & Funniest Reactions To Optus’ Horror Data Leak

Optus is currently grappling with losing millions of customers’ data, and the internet is currently grappling with an influx of Optus memes.

It’s a huge crisis for the telecommunication company, and it could mean plenty of customers face issues with identity theft as everything from medicare numbers to license numbers was caught up in the data leak.

Naturally, there’s a lot to be mad/sad about. However, the internet isn’t a place for such sadness. It is a place for memes, jokes and cutting remarks, and B&T has compiled the most noteworthy reactions for your reading pleasure or displeasure – depending on your sense of humour.

The Chaser quickly made a few quips and even pulled a stunt. The comedy group placed an Optus sign outside an Optus store that read, “Huge Optus GiveAway! Free Data on all our customers. Valued at $3 million.”

Optus has been struggling with the messaging around their recent data leak, so we thought we'd help them out pic.twitter.com/em2DbkmZZ7 — The Chaser (@chaser) September 26, 2022

Naturally, from there, the internet went absolutely wild with memes.

And so the Optus memes start 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BlEJTMdSYY — Barry Mulligan (@BazzaCC) September 28, 2022

Optus data leak: Source of ‘human error’ identified pic.twitter.com/QYFUmbMqw5 — The Sage II (@SarkySage2) September 23, 2022

There aren’t just memes; Twitter went wild when the Optus hacker demanded over a million in ransom and then eventually promised he wouldn’t leak any more data.

The Optus hackers are really like omg I’m sorry about last night lol i was out of it, that was so random of me — Emerald Greenslander Moon (@emeraldxmoon) September 27, 2022

Dear #Optus, in addition to the hackers demands, please also pay every single one of us who has to explain to our parents what's going on and how to set up two-factor authentication. God… — Tarang / तरंग (@tarang_chawla) September 27, 2022

Are the Optus hackers three children in a trench coat? $1 million dollars? That’ll get them an airport coffee and a muffin. — Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) September 27, 2022

The Optus hacker apparently wants $1 million, so basically the greatest data heist in history is worth less than a 2-bedroom apartment in Petersham. — Byron Kaye (@byronkaye) September 24, 2022

Optus will have to do the most to win over the internet again.