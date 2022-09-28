“Qantas Must Be Pleased!” Optus’ Data Breach Could Result In Class Action Lawsuit

As the Optus data breach fallout continues, rumours are swirling that a class action lawsuit could be launched against the telecommunications giant.

The ABC has reported that Slater and Gordon, a Melbourne law firm, have launched an investigation to determine if Optus’s data breach was caused by a deficiency in Optus’s management.

ABC reported that the firm’s senior associate Ben Zocco said: “At this stage, we consider that affected customers may have claims against Optus for, among other things, failing to properly store and secure customer data and allowing it to be accessed by a bad actor.

“Since announcing the investigation yesterday, we’ve had many thousands of customers register their interest to participate in any proceedings.”

On September 22nd, Optus announced that over 9 million customers had their data stolen. Data that was stolen included everything from email addresses, birth dates and passport numbers.

Optus is wearing the cost of any customer who wants to change their passport or licence numbers. But, offering financial support probably won’t be enough to keep customers happy that are now vulnerable to having their identities stolen.

Beyond the legalities of it all, the news has created mass concern, with Optus customers taking to social media to vent, complain, share their anxieties, and occasionally joke.

Are the Optus hackers three children in a trench coat? $1 million dollars? That’ll get them an airport coffee and a muffin. — Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) September 27, 2022

Optus says the hacker was "not advanced". So wtf does that make Optus? — Occupy Centrelink (@OccupyMyGov) September 27, 2022

QANTAS must be pleased that OPTUS has moved them off the front page as the most despised company. — 🌻The Hon. Hammyhamster #VoteYes (@Hammyhamster10) September 27, 2022

But interestingly, the fallout is far more than severe social media backlash, and it might actually lead to customers banning together and setting their lawyers on the telecommunication giant.