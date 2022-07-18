The Identity Movement: From Guarded to Real With 30 Under 30 Grand Prix Danielle Galipienzo
Millennials and Gen Zs today feel a personal responsibility to make the world a better place, and are putting their values into action.
In our Connect With the Snapchat Generation series, we’re looking into how these values play out within society to evolve many aspects of how we live.
And because we’re no strangers to bright young people who are leading the charge, we’ve enlisted a few of our 2022 B&T 30 Under 30 winners to help us break down Snapchat’s latest report.
Today we’re with Danielle Galipienzo, the youngest client leader in one of the most rapidly growing media agencies in the world, Initiative. She…
*inhales*
… is the proud founder of Initiative’s care committee, a member of the IPG women’s leadership network, mentor to twelve (and counting) rising stars, was named Initiative’s employee of the year (joining Sydney’s senior leadership team), and won the ‘Ignite Change’ award.
Oh. And she’s the Grand Prix winner of this year’s B&T 30 Under 30 Awards.
To her, being a millennial means: “Having had the best of both worlds. I humbly experienced dial-up internet, floppy disks and walkmans, but then got to witness how the world has transformed through the rise of smartphones, social media, music streaming and the benefits that come with all of this access at my fingertips.”
When it comes to identity, Snapchat found that Gen Zs and Millennials in Australia and around the globe are driving the shift from “guarded” to “real”.
Why? How?
Let’s find out…
B&T: For Connect With the Snapchat Generation you mentioned “kindness and self-growth are two things that I always strive to live by, whether it be on a small or large scale”. How do you identify with these values?
DG: The first is all about acting with empathy to make others feel more accepted and understood, and the second to accept yourself as always being a work in progress – there’s always the potential to learn and grow so as to be and do better.
B&T: You also mentioned that the pandemic allowed you to “become a happier and healthier version of myself”. How did those lessons transition with you post lockdown?
It really gave me the strength and clarity to come back into the ‘real world’ post lockdowns, and welcome the things that I’ve been missing, but also keep boundaries that I’d gained in protecting my own personal time and what space I regularly need to be relaxed and content.
Spending quality time with family and close friends is [also] a huge priority for me, as the last couple of years have made me even more grateful for the meaningful relationships in my life.
B&T: Is that why social media is “all about connecting with people” for you?
I have a lot of close friends overseas that I don’t get to talk to super often due to time differences, so I use social media as the main way to stay connected and up to date with each other’s lives.
B&T: You and the other 30 Under 30 winners kindly supplied your personal Bitmojis for the piece – love them, by the way! Do you see your digital avatar self as an extension of your identity?
I was definitely an early Bitmoji adopter and I was hooked on having a familiar representation of me that could perhaps be a bit braver and try out new things that weren’t a permanent change! My close girl friends and I practically ONLY spoke in Bitmojis for months on end.
My friend and I even put forward a Bitmoji-centred idea as our Young Lions entry one year #robbed
B&T: Snapchat’s latest annual report focuses on the trends of Gen Zs and Millennials. It suggests that “values that were important yesterday have become even more important today”. What changes have you noticed in your professional values, if any?
A lot of my work the last few years has been even more unequivocally centred around helping others around me in the mental health and well-being space.
For example, Initiative empowered me to be trained as a Mental Health First Aid instructor earlier this year, so now I can improve awareness and facilitate how to recognise and respond to a mental health problem or crisis.
B&T: What about the way you perceive and work with brands?
I have huge respect for brands that are purpose-driven and walk the walk when it comes to what they are choosing to voice their support on.
At Initiative we do a lot of great work in taking on CSR accounts, and advising all clients on the right approach to impactful advertising. It needs to be genuine, the right brand fit and actually affect meaningful change in the community, but when it’s done right I will be a true loyalist as both a consumer and advertising professional.
Our most recent campaign for mental health foundation Gotcha4Life, Boys Do Cry, which is all about changing the tides on the connection between how masculinity is viewed in society and suicide rates, will always be a career highlight of mine.
You can hear more from Galipienzo and the other 30 Under 30s in our Connect With The Snapchat Generation Series.
Be sure to keep an eye on it over the coming weeks as we continue to uncover the trends that Gen Zs and Millennial are leading, and the powerful impact they’re having on the way we live.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Shopper Snapped Up By Woolworths Group’s Cartology For $150 Million
Often go into Woolies for bread & come out with a trolley full shit you don't need? Things are about to get much worse.
Reflections On Cannes Lions 2022: (Re)Discovering Purple Or Why Fatboy Slim Was There
Putting aside the unfortunate run in with the local gendarmerie, B&T's crew indulged in Yahoo's joyous return to Cannes.
89 Degrees East Lands Dr Rebecca Huntley As Director Of Research
Everyone at 89 Degrees East feeling slightly intimidated today with the arrival of the goodly Doctor.
Peloton Returns With A Naked Chris Meloni After Axing Chris Noth Ads
Owning your own exercise bike's not just great for cardiovascular fitness but also great for drying the bathroom towels.
The Monkeys Delivers New Work For Sports Bet Site Ladbrokes
The addictive thing about sports betting apps is the fine line between the fifth at Randwick & paying this week's rent.
Lisa Wilkinson Jets Off To LA After Logies Speech Debacle
If anyone is having an annus horribilis, it's Lisa. Still, it's not a patch on Andrew O'Keefe's annus horribilis.
British Redheads Offered Free Movie Tickets To Beat Nation’s Heatwave
Redheads offered free movie tickets to beat UK heatwave. Still, no compensation for no one wanting to sleep with them.
The Key Numbers Behind Origin’s Success In 2022
Many are calling this year's Origin the best ever. Blues coach isn't calling it that as he skims the positions vacant.
Sunday TV Wrap: 10’s Hunted’s Debut Outruns Nine’s Beauty & The Geek’s Launch
Network 10 appears to be on a winner with its new Hunted show. That said, no one watching 10 News First or CSI Miami.
Thinkerbell Unveils Plans To Launch In New Zealand
Thinkerbell announces plans for new Auckland office. The origins of the pavlova set to be strictly off-limits.
Richie Hall Appointed As Man Of Many Video Producer
Man Of Many staff's weddings, 21sts and family Christenings all sorted with the arrival of a new video producer.
Metro Commercial Radio Ad Revenue Up 8.8% In June Quarter
Radio throwing off its COVID hangover to post impressive numbers. Proving the eternal pull of Kyle & 'Run To Paradise'.
Thinkerbell Releases Dance Music Track In An SPC & VEGEMITE Mash-Up
Thought the idea of baked beans mixed with VEGEMITE was terrible? Wait till you hear the accompanying song.
PwC Report: Aussie Entertainment & Media Industries Soared 10.45% In 2021 To Be Worth Over $65B
PwC's annual Australian Entertainment and Media report is here and as you'll read "bumper" would be an understatement.
JCDecaux New Zealand Releases Latest Consumer Research Results
Admittedly this JCDecaux research comes with a New Zealand focus. So it's got a bit of the "2017" about it.
Houston Group Unveils New Branding For Uni Of Southern Queensland
The question remains: does anyone actually attend the Uni Of Southern Queensland if the weather's more than 30 degrees?
Ogilvy & AAMI Announce Launch Of AFL ‘Fansurance’ Campaign
It's fun new work from AAMI that, this time around, doesn't feature its attractive call centre staff in ill-fitting wigs
James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]
MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]
“Dehumanised!” Aussie TikToker Slammed For Giving Woman Flowers Without Her Consent
TikTok has fast become the tool of savvy marketers, wily influencers and, as you'll read here, utter dickheads.
Why Channel 10 Is Taking A Gamble On New Reality Show Hunted
10's Hunted is set to be the hot new show you'll all be talking about in the office. That and Amber Heard's bowels.
Foodie Queen Nigella Lawson Slams TV Food Shows As A “Theatre Of Cruelty & Humiliation”
If B&T actually had editorial guidelines, it would include not a bad word's to be said about Leigh Sales, Ita & Nigella.
Thursday TV Wrap: The Chase Brings In Enough Eyeballs To Secure Seven A Win
After Nine's Origin gave everyone a right shellacking, Seven issues a "not so fast, big boy" with Thursday night win.
M&C Saatchi Launches $35K Prize For Emerging Artists
Dreamt of being hung at London's Saatchi Gallery? Here's your chance! (Note: talent being an obvious prerequisite too.)
Why Partnerships Are Essential To Create Great Outcomes In Modern Media
This expert espouses the value of partnerships in today's media. Not discounting the role pure hatred can play either.
Tips On How To Express Yourself Without Losing Your Shit
Are you the office door slammer, the "I do everything" or author of passive aggressive kitchen notes? Read this & fast.
Proofpoint’s Successful Podcast ‘Hackable Me’ Returns For Second Season
'The Hackable Me' podcast returns for a second season. Not good news if you missed season one, however.
Peter Helliar Reveals He Was Nervous About Chrissie Swan Filling In For Carrie Bickmore
Why does it often feel that the hosts of The Project are far more entertaining drama than the program itself?
LinkedIn Data Reveals Entrepreneurial Women Leading The Charge
You can hear the Eurythmics' 'Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves' in this article. Which is better than 'Wonderwall'.
Indie Agency Edge Appoints Gary Walmsley To Head Up New Brand Practice
Gary Walmsley joins the Edge crew. Happy to go by Gazza, the Gazman or, when more formality is required, Mr Walmsley.
Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]
ADIA Joins Forces With ACMA To Fight SMS Scams
In bad news for Nigerians everywhere, ADIA has joined forces with ACMA in fighting SMS scams.
FINAL WARNING: Entries For Best Of The Best Close Today!
Don't get your Best of the Best entries in by 5pm this afternoon, you'll be feeling worst of the worst come Monday!
iD Collective Wins PR & Comms For Pub Group W. Short Hospitality
B&T would never have thought it, but apparently pubs need PR-ing too. As is evident by this news.
Sydney’s UTS Names Tracy Chalk As Chief Marketing & Comms Officer
UTS names new marketing & comms boss who reveals no plans to extend the institution's toga parties or beer bong nights.
Twitter Australia Releases 2022 Trends Report – Three Billion Tweets & Three Big Movements
Twitter Australia's trends report is here. Alas, no signs of the return of velour, trifle or the music of Art Garfunkel.