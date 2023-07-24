The Idea Shed & Jacob’s Creek Kick Off For FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Independent creative agency, The Idea Shed has joined forces with Australian wine brand Jacob’s Creek to celebrate the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

As Jacob’s Creek takes centre field as an official supporter, The Idea Shed spearheads a series of retailer campaigns to maximise the brand’s most significant sponsorship commitment to date.

This historic sporting event is poised to become the largest standalone women’s sporting event ever, captivating an estimated global audience of 1.3 billion viewers as 32 teams from around the world compete across nine host cities in Australia and New Zealand.

Leveraging their expertise in creative commerce and understanding of the retail landscape, The Idea Shed has crafted tailor-made campaign solutions for each retailer.

This hyper-targeted approach aims to achieve a seamless connection between the brand and its audience, and the retailer, maximising the impact of the partnership and solidifying Jacob’s Creek’s position in the market.

Each campaign offers distinctive opportunities for consumers to immerse themselves in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ experience.

Fans will have the chance to bring their loved one’s home from anywhere in the world to witness the exhilarating Women’s World Cup Final together, follow the Matildas’ journey with VIP experiences to each of their games, indulge in luxury “viewing parties,” and participate in chances to win tickets and official memorabilia.

These campaigns are being activated across key retailers, including National Independent Liquor stores, LMG, Endeavour Group, Coles Liquor Group, Liquor Barons, and Thirsty Camel stores.

Jo McKenzie, customer marketing manager for Jacob’s Creek, said: “The Idea Shed delivered seamlessly, from strategy, design and creative right through to execution.

“Our association with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ represents a significant investment, however the work the team have delivered will ensure we’ll hit the back of the net with both retailers and consumers.”

Richie Strettell, partner at The Idea Shed, said: “Being entrusted with this exciting opportunity alongside Pernod Ricard to deliver one of our largest creative commerce campaigns for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ campaign is truly an honour.

“Our 10 years plus partnership with the Pernod Business has been invaluable, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact this campaign will have on the Jacob’s Creek brand.”