The Guardian Partners With The Trade Desk To Enhance Its Digital Advertising Experience Through OpenPath

The Guardian and global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk has announced their newly expanded partnership to provide advertisers with direct access to its premium digital advertising inventory through OpenPath.

The move comes as the Guardian continues to invest in building its programmatic sales operations across the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

“Our strategic partnership with The Trade Desk on OpenPath enhances the Guardian’s programmatic offering in Australia. Increasingly, our clients are looking for data-driven solutions and The Trade Desk is focused on simplifying open marketplace transactions, while creating a fairer and more transparent marketplace,” said Rebecca Costello, managing director, the Guardian, Australia.

“The Guardian is taking a whole-of-business approach to sustainability measures, and that includes looking closely at the footprint of our digital advertising offering. Globally we have set a target for our company to reduce emissions, and we are on track to hit our goals. Partnering with The Trade Desk, which promotes open internet exchanges for ad-related carbon footprint reduction, is a positive step towards the Guardian achieving its commitments,” said Costello.

“Independent, trusted journalism is essential to democracy, and newsrooms rely on relevant advertising to help fund the critical work of online reporting,” said Will Doherty, SVP of inventory development, The Trade Desk. “Major publishers like the Guardian recognize the challenges of black-box supply chains and are embracing OpenPath to create a more transparent, competitive and efficient process for advertisers. This integration will create a more efficient connection to the Guardian premium inventory and preserve the free flow of quality journalism on the open internet”.

The Guardian joins a growing list of global publishers, broadcasters and content owners who have adopted OpenPath for a more competitive and transparent market. With fewer intermediaries, OpenPath provides advertisers with a more direct connection to premium digital advertising inventory, enhancing transparency while enabling publishers to maximize revenue. In this way, OpenPath also eliminates the inefficiencies often present in the supply chain for digital advertising, including the opaque privileges of the walled gardens.

The Guardian is the first major international news organisation to achieve B Corp certification. Since its first environmental pledge in 2019, the Guardian has cut emissions by 43 per cent and is on track to reach net zero emissions by 2030. The Guardian is also an Ad Net Zero partner in Australia and is committed to helping decrease emissions across the advertising sector.