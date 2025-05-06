AdvertisingNewsletter

The Good Box & Caring Mums Partner To Support Women In Crisis This Mother’s Day, Bringing ‘Comfort & Dignity To Those In Need’

The Good Box and Caring Mums will partner to pack and distribute YouBeauty Boxes to women in crisis this Mother’s Day.

Each YouBeauty Box contains beauty and self-care items donated by the likes of Bondi Sands, The Quick Flick, Endota Spa and Modibodi; high-quality comfort essentials and a handwritten note reminding each recipient that she is valued.

This year, they are partnering with NCJWA Vic’s Caring Mums program to reach even more women through their YouBeauty Box campaign.

“Motherhood can be a challenging journey, and no woman should feel alone during this time,” The Good Box co-founder Gali Blacher said.

“By partnering with Caring Mums, we’re ensuring that no matter their circumstances, women receive the support, reassurance and kindness they deserve this Mother’s Day,” Blacher added.

They are calling for businesses, schools and individuals to support the YouBeauty campaign, so they can provide even more boxes to women fleeing domestic violence and/or facing homelessness.

“By donating or getting involved, you can make a difference in the lives of women who need it most,” Blacher said.

According to a 2024 report by Homelessness Australia, family and domestic violence is the primary driver of homelessness among women, with 45 per cent of women and girls seeking homelessness support citing it as a contributing factor.

“Our program helps mothers build confidence, feel more connected and thrive in their parenting journey,”  NCJWA Vic’s Caring Mums coordinator, Tanya Cawthorne added.

“Partnering with The Good Box allows us to extend that support to mothers who are struggling with homelessness and family violence, reminding them that they are not alone”.

The organisations will be packing YouBeauty boxes on Thursday 8 May.

The Good Box is an Australian charity and social enterprise founded in 2017 dedicated to helping people experiencing homelessness receive vital resources.

