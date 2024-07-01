The Fox Strengthens Its Content Team With Three New Appointments

Amanda Lee, The Hit Network head of Hit metro content and The Fox content director, announced three new appointments to The Fox, further strengthening the content team for Melbourne’s station.

Brad Wood joined The Fox as afternoons announcer and operations manager. For the past seven years, Wood worked with the Hit Network’s B105 Brisbane as the workday announcer, accomplishing several no.1 rating results in the role as well as contributing to the station’s strategy and programming. Gemma Prendergast joined The Fox as the new senior producer for Breakfast show Fifi, Fev & Nick.

Prendergast joined The Fox from Nova 100, where she worked as senior producer on the Drive show for the past six years and prior to that was assistant producer and digital content producer for various Nova networked shows.

The new content assistant announced for The Fox was Emily Allen, who will also work across the Hit and Triple M networks. She was previously with ARN working as a promotion & event specialist at Chilli FM and LAFM.

“I am thrilled to announce some new faces to the Fox team who will continue to contribute to the success of the station and our shows. The Fox has incredible momentum in Melbourne and I’m sure that Brad, Gemma and Emily will be valuable additions to the team,” said Lee.

“I feel incredibly excited and grateful to come home to Melbourne and become the newest member of the Fox family! From listening in my bedroom, hassling Tracy & Matt and Barry Bissell for requests, to community radio in Melton where I tried to emulate that famous Fox magic, my lifelong dream has just come true. In my role I look forward to joining our team and building on our unmatched dedication to our city, Melbourne – the greatest city in the world,” commented Wood.

“I’m truly beyond thrilled to be joining Melbourne’s very own Fox FM and the Fifi, Fev & Nick team. The show is world-class and I’m beyond excited to work with the team to continue building on the incredible radio they produce on a daily basis. I’m chomping at the bit to get stuck into it and officially become a member of the iconic Fox family,” said Prendergast.

“I’m super keen to be starting in this exciting role and I can’t wait to meet everyone once I’ve made the leap across the Bass Strait,” added Allen.

All appointments are effective immediately.