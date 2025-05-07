AdvertisingNewsletter

The Dream Collective Returns In 2025 To Elevate WA’s Tourism Industry Through Brand Exposure & PR Support

Following its launch in 2024, Tourism Western Australia, in partnership with Tourism Council WA, has announced the return of the industry recognition program, The Dream Collective Western Australia.

The program promotes and showcases WA’s best tourism operators and experiences through brand exposure, digital marketing, public relations support and industry development initiatives to help businesses in the state’s tourism industry.

West Australian operators are invited to apply now to be a part of the 2025 Dream Collective cohort, with applications closing on 5 June 2025.

Last year’s inaugural program delivered benefits for participating businesses who received promotion through Tourism WA’s activities, including public relations opportunities and direct connections with travellers through multiple campaigns.

“The Dream Collective WA has delivered incredible exposure and tangible benefits for participating operators, with the program helping to grow WA tourism businesses, while showcasing Western Australia’s world-class tourism industry and reinforcing our reputation as a must-visit destination,” Tourism WA managing director Anneke Brown said.

“These businesses have the highest online reputation and are the best ambassadors for Perth and regional destinations,” Tourism Council WA CEO Evan Hall added.

“The Dream Collective has given these businesses major exposure to discerning interstate and local visitors, driving leads and bookings across Western Australia,” Hall said.

To be included in the program each year, operators must meet eligibility requirements and be successful in annual evaluations across a set of criteria covering customer reviews, website and online platforms, marketing and social media activity, training, accreditation, and awards, with a special focus on sustainable and inclusive visitor experiences.

