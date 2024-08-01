Czech Charity Releases Poignant Olympics Campaign, Via VCCP Prague

Czech NGO People in Need has launched a new campaign in partnership with VCCP Prague titled “The Deadly Games,” highlighting the atrocities taking place in countries where they operate while public attention is focused on the world’s biggest sporting event.

This powerful work won’t be running in Australia, however, it shows how brands and agencies can highlight injustices and show up during the biggest media moment of the year.

By contrasting sporting clashes at the Olympic Games with genuine life and death conflict, the campaign aims to draw attention to human rights and justice and to support fundraising for People in Need projects in the countries it operates.

“For more than 25 years, People in Need has been building close partnerships in 20 countries with activists and journalists who are trying to resist regimes that do not hesitate to use brutal force against their own citizens. We wanted to take the opportunity to highlight human rights violations, because dictators and autocrats like to use the big sporting events that were created to promote peace, to legitimise their brutal regimes instead,” said Nadiia Ivanova, director of the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy.

“The Deadly Games” focuses attention on the fact that while the eyes of the world are on the Olympic Games, much bloodier struggles are taking place in many of the participating countries.

Running across social, print, and online, the campaign features images of human rights issues and conflict in countries where the Czech NGO is currently working.

For an authentic look, VCCP Prague and global content creation studio Girl&Bear Prague worked with photojournalists from around the world including Carlos Herrera from Nicaragua and Edu Ponces from Spain, to select the images.

The images are captioned with the names of Olympic sports and the caption: “Many countries around the world are forcing their people to take part in a much bloodier competition”.

Through the campaign, People In Need aims to draw public attention to the real-life atrocities in the countries it operates which will be overshadowed by coverage of sporting achievements, to remind people that these events deserve the same focus at this time, and to drive fundraising for its projects.

The campaign is based on a provocation: what if the same disciplines we see at the Olympic Games were to appear in the everyday lives of our fellow citizens around the world? The 100m sprint is a race for survival while crossing borders and seeking asylum. Wrestling is a struggle against authority in order to protest peacefully.

The campaign was developed on a pro bono basis and will be supported by a reactive content strategy framed around sporting achievement. It will track events in the countries where People in Need operates while these countries are fighting for medals and produce scores and rankings. After the campaign ends, People in Need will work with local artists to design and produce medals for the “winners” of The Deadly Games.

“The project was born out of the desire to use our voice and resources to shine a light on issues that are important to us: human rights and equality. We are extremely happy to continue raising important issues with People in Need,” said Miguel Molina, senior creative at VCCP Prague.

VCCP Prague previously created the “M1nute of Silence” campaign for People in Need in 2022, condemning human rights abuse during Qatar’s hosting of the football World Cup.

Credits:

Campaign title: The Deadly Games

Clients: People in Need

Advertising agency: VCCP Prague

Executive creative director: Dejan Štajnberger

Creative director: Marek Farkas

Senior creative: Miguel Molina

Art director: Barbora Ivánová

Junior director: Anna Váchová

Online strategist: Anna Nguyen

Business director: Ondřej Fiala

Account director: Aneta Záhoříková

Senior account manager: Markéta Kadeřábková

Production: Girl&Bear Prague

Head of design: Lluis Rotger

Senior designer: Miguel Silgado

Interactive designer/developer: Štěpán Ryšavý

Senior producer: Ruben Ter-Akopow

Artwork designer: Jiří Velan

Photographers: Carlos Herrera & Edu Ponces