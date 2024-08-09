The Daily Aus Launches ‘Good News’ Vertical

The Daily Aus (TDA) is launching a new newsletter vertical dedicated to good news with the support of Intrepid Travel.

Arriving in inboxes every Sunday, the Good News Newsletter highlights TDA’s dedication to integrating positive news into its followers’ regular news diet.

Zara Seidler, TDA’s co-founder, said that the new vertical is about having a “dedicated space” to platform everyday good news stories.

“Having a healthy news diet is about having light and shade,” Zara said. “It’s about having a grasp on the big stories that matter – politics, conflicts and the economy – while also allowing for an appreciation for all the good out there.”

“When we started The Daily Aus, we made a conscious decision to include one ‘good news’ story every single day. Years later, that remains one of TDA’s most defining features, and we’re ready to scale that up.”

The Good News Newsletter builds on this momentum, providing an antidote to some of the news fatigue experienced by young people. It also comes after feedback from TDA audiences to build on the publications’ existing good news offering.

Followers can expect anything from stories on cutting-edge scientific discoveries to everyday people doing good things. Through this, the goal will remain the same: to remind readers that there is “plenty of good in the world.”

Alongside TDA’s daily delivery of both national and international news to its social channels, website and podcast, the Good News Newsletter joins an existing daily news vertical which arrives in inboxes at 7am Monday to Saturday, as well as a recently launched Sports newsletter, delivered every weeknight.

The first edition of the weekly vertical will launch on Sunday, August 11th, in partnership with Intrepid Travel.

Intrepid is committed to using travel as a force for good with hundreds of trips in more than 100 countries, making them the perfect partner for this new Good Newsletter.

Intrepid Travel’s chief customer officer, Leigh Barnes, said, “We are proud to partner with The Daily Aus to deliver come much-needed ‘good news’ to young Australians.

“Intrepid is on a mission to create positive change through the joy of travel, because when done right, we believe that travel can be used as a force for good.”

“Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire young people to make a positive impact with their travel and empower them to experience all the goodness the world has to offer!”

With over 555,000 Instagram followers, The Daily Aus is a leading source of online news for young people and this latest offering is another example of TDA’s unique position in the media landscape.