The Comms. People Appointed As Agency For Food & Drink Festival The Curated Plate

L-R: Jennifer Swaine and Heather Mollins, co-founders of The Comms. People.
The Comms. People have been appointed to serve up a storytelling feast as the communications agency for The Curated Plate, a 10-day annual food and drink festival held on the Sunshine Coast.

The appointment follows the announcement of chef Peter Kuruvita, known for his series on SBS Food, as the festival’s new culinary director.

“We’re big fans of The Curated Plate and recognise the role it plays in raising the profile of the Sunshine Coast’s food and agri-tourism offerings. We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with the Sunshine Coast Council to elevate the event to the next level, making it the biggest celebration of local flavors we’ve seen,” Heather Mollins, co-founder of The Comms. People said.

“Our approach will focus on telling the stories of local producers, chefs, restaurants, and food experiences with a PR- and social media-led strategy. There is no shortage of stories to tell, and the event program, curated by Peter Kuruvita, will offer rich opportunities to shine a light on the region’s offerings,” Mollins added.

The Comms. People launched just over a year ago, with Heather Mollins joining forces with Jennifer Swaine following the national launch of the then low-cost airline, Bonza. Since then, the agency has won the accounts of Visit Moreton Bay for PR and video content. They also work with Turbine, a Commonwealth-supported food and beverage manufacturing precinct; The Food and Agribusiness Network; Noosa Chocolate Factory; Oceanview Helicopters; and Maeva Hospitality among others.

