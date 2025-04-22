The Colony Group Acquires Orange Digital

The Australian strategic and creative business, The Colony Group, has added 15 digital experts through the acquisition of Queensland’s, Orange Digital.

The new acquisition is the fourth brand added to The Colony Group, specialised digital experts, including a head of technology, Thierry Ruiz, and senior digital strategist, Rob Aldecoa solidifying Colony’s strength in strategy across the group. Thes addition takes Colony Group to 82 team members.

Colony Group’s managing director Matt McCarthy said the acquisition expands the agency’s capabilities to include performance marketing including website, app and bespoke builds.

“This enables us to better optimise growth for our clients through the full customer journey.”

Positioned as a customer experience digital agency, Orange Digital will continue to expand its footprint in the South Pacific region and will become the specialised digital partner alongside Creative Outpost, strengthening its full-service creative capabilities in Australia, offering strategy, creative, media and now an enriched digital offer.

“Digital solutions are an integral part of customers’ daily interactions, and we’re excited to enhance those brand experiences through every touchpoint,” said Jeremy Bews, agency director of Creative Outpost.

For the past 15 years Orange has been delivering high end digital customer experiences to some of Australia’s favourite brands, including Singer and Super Cheap Auto.

“This is an exciting time for our clients and team members as the acquisition of Orange by Colony unlocks the potential of our business giving us the ability to deliver a broader range of services with some of the best talent in Australia. It’s an exciting time and a ‘win-win’ for all,” said Alan Paul former Orange CEO.

Looking ahead, The Colony Group will continue investing in the Australian market, in its strategic, creative, digital, production, media and social service capabilities, and positioning itself for continued success.