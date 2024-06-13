The Cheat Codes You Need To Win A B&T Award

The B&T Awards are BACK and ready to reward those at the top of their game producing exceptional work for their clients.

Entries are open now!

But how can you turn eye-catching creative and marketing into award-winning work? Here, B&T editor-in-chief David Hovenden and editor Tom Fogden get quizzed on last year’s winners (with very mixed results) and offer you the cheat codes to get your work some well-deserved gongs.

This year, as well as all the usual favourites (find out who won last year), the B&T Awards have a new category — the B&T Award for the Planet.

Open to internal and external agencies, as well as in-house marketing teams and other companies operating within the advertising, marketing and media industries, the B&T Award for the Planet will reward the team doing the most to tackle the most pressing issue of our time — climate change. After all, we don’t get to press restart on Earth.

We’re also very pleased to announce that we’re partnering with CRA this year. Together, we’ll be announcing the Siren Award for the Best Radio/Audio Campaign at the B&T Awards, rewarding the best work across all radio channels, including digital radio, as well as podcasts, streaming services and connected home devices.

B&T Awards 2024 Categories

Agency of the Year Awards

Advertising Agency

Branding, Design & CX Agency

Direct Response/ Performance Agency

Emerging Agency

Experiential/ Promotional Agency

Independent Agency

Media Agency [Sponsored by Audience360]

PR Agency

Production Agency

Research Agency

State Agency (NSW, VIC & QLD/Other States/Territories/New Zealand).

B&T Campaigns of the Year

Best CTV Campaign [Sponsored by Samsung Ads]

Best Digital Campaign

Best Direct Response Campaign

Best Integrated Ad Campaign

Best Media Campaign

Best Out Of Home Campaign

Siren Award for Best Radio/Audio Campaign [Sponsored by CRA]

Best Regional Media Campaign [Sponsored by Boomtown]

Best Video Campaign [Sponsored by YouTube].

B&T Leadership Awards

Best Content Marketing Strategy

Best Digital Services

Best Digital Transformation

Best Media Platform

Best Use of Tech and AI

Best Use of Social Media [Sponsored by MiQ]

Best Use of Sponsorship

Data-Driven Marketing

Diversity – The Work

Marketing Tech of the Year

Marketing Technology Company of the Year

People and Culture Award – More than 100 employees – Fewer than 100 employees

The B&T Award for Bravery

The B&T Award for the Planet.

The B&T Awards dates for your diary