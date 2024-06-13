The Cheat Codes You Need To Win A B&T Award

The B&T Awards are BACK and ready to reward those at the top of their game producing exceptional work for their clients.
But how can you turn eye-catching creative and marketing into award-winning work? Here, B&T editor-in-chief David Hovenden and editor Tom Fogden get quizzed on last year’s winners (with very mixed results) and offer you the cheat codes to get your work some well-deserved gongs.
This year, as well as all the usual favourites (find out who won last year), the B&T Awards have a new category — the B&T Award for the Planet.
Open to internal and external agencies, as well as in-house marketing teams and other companies operating within the advertising, marketing and media industries, the B&T Award for the Planet will reward the team doing the most to tackle the most pressing issue of our time — climate change. After all, we don’t get to press restart on Earth.
We’re also very pleased to announce that we’re partnering with CRA this year. Together, we’ll be announcing the Siren Award for the Best Radio/Audio Campaign at the B&T Awards, rewarding the best work across all radio channels, including digital radio, as well as podcasts, streaming services and connected home devices.
B&T Awards 2024 Categories
Agency of the Year Awards
- Advertising Agency
- Branding, Design & CX Agency
- Direct Response/ Performance Agency
- Emerging Agency
- Experiential/ Promotional Agency
- Independent Agency
- Media Agency [Sponsored by Audience360]
- PR Agency
- Production Agency
- Research Agency
- State Agency (NSW, VIC & QLD/Other States/Territories/New Zealand).
B&T Campaigns of the Year
- Best CTV Campaign [Sponsored by Samsung Ads]
- Best Digital Campaign
- Best Direct Response Campaign
- Best Integrated Ad Campaign
- Best Media Campaign
- Best Out Of Home Campaign
- Siren Award for Best Radio/Audio Campaign [Sponsored by CRA]
- Best Regional Media Campaign [Sponsored by Boomtown]
- Best Video Campaign [Sponsored by YouTube].
B&T Leadership Awards
- Best Content Marketing Strategy
- Best Digital Services
- Best Digital Transformation
- Best Media Platform
- Best Use of Tech and AI
- Best Use of Social Media [Sponsored by MiQ]
- Best Use of Sponsorship
- Data-Driven Marketing
- Diversity – The Work
- Marketing Tech of the Year
- Marketing Technology Company of the Year
- People and Culture Award – More than 100 employees – Fewer than 100 employees
- The B&T Award for Bravery
- The B&T Award for the Planet.
The B&T Awards dates for your diary
- Entries open — Thursday 13 June 2024
- Early bird tickets on sale — Thursday 13 June 2024
- Entries close — Thursday 25 July 2024 (11:59pm AEST)
- Late entries close — Thursday 1 August 2024 (11:59pm AEST)
- Finalists announced — 11 and 12 September 2024
- Live judging day — 26 September 2024
- Early bird tickets end — 3 October 2024
- Awards Night — 8 November 2024, The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney.