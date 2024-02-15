The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Are Your Chance To Make History & You Have Just A Fortnight To Enter!

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards, presented by Pinterest, are coming to Tropical North Queensland for their first showing in June.

With 30 categories spanning every aspect of creativity from medium to craft and industry vertical, the Cairns Crocodiles Awards are set to become the premier awards show in the Asia Pacific region.

“APAC produces some of the finest work in the world,” said David Hovenden, CEO of The Misfits Media Company, the team behind the Awards and the legendary Cannes in Cairns creativity festival.

“Look at the recent success of APAC agencies and brands at Cannes Lions — from The Monkeys’ ‘First Digital Nation’ work to Dentsu’s “My Japan Railway,” Special’s “Last Performance” for Partners Life and Cheil Worldwide’s ‘Knock Knock’ for the Korean National Police Agency. We need to have an award show that brings together all these exceptional creatives and showcase their work to the region, causing synapses to fire and driving further innovation”.

The Awards, despite being new, already have some serious backing with the jury including leading marketers from across APAC, including (and with more to be announced):

Ally Doube, head of marketing, Uber Japan

Anneliese Douglass, director marketing and communications, AUNZ, Nestlé

Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing, South East Asia, TikTok

Genelle Sharples, COE lead, media sponsorship awards, Telstra

Joe Lunn, APAC head of media, Uber

Naysla Edwards, vice president, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX

Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of mass brands and content, SunCorp

Shilangi Mukherj, head of marketing, APAC, Amazon

Stephanie Mills, director of sales, marketing and content, Hoyts

Yash Gandi, head of marketing, Baiada Poultry

What’s more, wins in the media categories will also count towards agencies’ overall RECMA scores.

Your chance to make history is now. Enter the Cairns Crocodiles Awards.

“More needs to be done to give creativity the recognition it deserves around driving business success and the Crocodiles Awards is excellent fuel to help with this mission,” Pippa Chambers, Cannes in Cairns content director, told B&T.

“The jury that has been assembled is chock-full of the sharpest minds in marketing from around the Asia Pacific region. So, entries will be judged and evaluated by the most important people in the business. In fact, it’s the only awards show judged purely by CMO-level marketers.

“Just like Cannes in Cairns, the Crocodiles Awards will give people something they didn’t know they needed — and now they can’t possibly imagine life without it.”

CAIRNS CROCODILES AWARDS CATEGORIES

Audio Craft Healthcare Automotive Campaign Branded Content and Entertainment Integrated B2B Campaign Creative Commerce Media Beauty and Wellness Campaign Data-Driven Creativity Music FMCG (Household/Home Products and Services) Campaign Design Out of Home Food and Beverage Campaign Digital Craft PR IT/Telco Campaign Direct Print and Publishing Media/Entertainment Campaign Experiential and Activation Radio and Audio Retail Campaign Film Social and Influencer Travel/Leisure Campaign Film Craft Strategy and Effectiveness Changing the World Campaign

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards will be held at the Cairns Convention Centre in Queensland on 6 June 2024, at the culmination of Cannes in Cairns.

CAIRNS CROCODILES AWARDS KEY DATES

10 January 2024 — Super Early Bird Entries Open

9 February 2024 — Super Early Bird Entries Close

23 February 2024 — On Time Entries Close

1 March 2024 — Late Entries Close

11 March-15 April 2024 — Online Judging

18 April 2024 — Shortlist Announced

3 June 2024 — Live Judging at the Cairns Convention Centre

6 June 2024 — Awards Night at the Cairns Convention Centre

Download the Awards criteria NOW!