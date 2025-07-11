TikTok Promotes Amy Bradshaw To GM Global Business Solutions

TikTok has promoted Amy Bradshaw to GM global business solutions.

She replaces Brett Armstrong in the role. Bradshaw joined TikTok in August last year as its head of partnerships, following seven years at VaynerMedia. Her final role at Vayner was as the head of its Australia business.

Bradshaw said she was “proud to be leading the business into its next era of growth — helping brands navigate content, culture, community and commerce on a platform where creativity meets business impact.”

She added it was “so much more than an entertainment platform — it’s where people come to discover, learn, be inspired and take action”.

“From my local coffee shop to the 350,000 other small businesses on the platform, right through to AUNZ’s largest enterprise brands, more and more businesses are turning to TikTok to connect with Aussie and Kiwi audiences in meaningful ways. And the momentum is only accelerating,” she continued.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with our teams, partners and the broader marketing, advertising and business community to unlock the full potential of TikTok — from awareness to conversion, powered by creativity and culture. The next chapter is already underway.”

Armstrong joined TikTok five years ago as one of the first senior hires for the Chinese social media company’s move to Australia.

His initial role was GM of global business solutions, heading up its advertising business including brand partnerships, client solutions, business marketing and sales operations.

He formed a leadership team with Lee Hunter – who was GM of ANZ – until the latter left TikTok mid-2024 without being replaced. This left Armstrong as the most senior leader in the region for the app that is used 8.5 million Australians each day.

Denny Handlin, ANZ head of global business marketing also departed TikTok earlier this year—coincidentally to join VaynerMedia as its ECD. He was succeeded by Sushmitha ‘Sushie’ Ghatty, TikTok’s marketing strategy and operations lead.

Handlin was another early joiner of TikTok Australia from Facebook. He began as a creative strategist before rising to head of creative lab and head of global business marketing.