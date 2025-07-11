Ethnolink Rebrands Via Camille Agency, With Tagline “Language Can Change Everything”

Multicultural communications agency Ethnolink has launched a new visual identity via Camille Agency.

The updated branding was developed in collaboration with independent creative studio Camille Agency, signalling a new era in Ethnolink’s 14-year evolution from a specialist translation provider to a fully integrated multicultural communications, engagement, and research agency.

Ethnolink has cited a rising demand for multicultural research, strategy, creative and full-service campaign delivery across government and not-for-profit sectors as the impetus behind the rebrand.

At the centre of the refreshed brand is the tagline “Language can change everything”.

“This new identity captures both who we are today and the direction we’re heading. We’re seeing growing demand for communications that are authentic and deeply informed by community insight — and that’s exactly what we do. Our recent results speak to that,” Costa Vasili, founder and CEO of Ethnolink said.

“In response to Ethnolink’s brief to capture their evolution and market leadership, we crafted a strategic brand roadmap anchored in their powerful purpose and mission, connecting communities through communication,” Emma Coyne, creative director and founder of Camille Agency added.

“The result is an iconic identity and tagline, Language can change everything. It’s more than a rebrand; it’s a mindset shift, proving how purposeful strategy and creative clarity can build brands that inspire from the inside out and endure for years to come,” Coyne added.

Recent project wins include Ethnolink’s appointment to the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning’s agency village as its multicultural communications partner, working alongside Taboo on transport initiatives and Snack Drawer, leading social and digital.

Ethnolink has also been selected to lead a large-scale national campaign on natural hazard preparedness for culturally and linguistically diverse communities. Commissioned by the Queensland Reconstruction Authority and backed by $1.5 million in federal funding, the campaign is currently in development.