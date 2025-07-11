Up Bank Unveils ‘Groups’, A New Feature For Shared Spending

Digital bank Up has introduced a multiplayer money feature, Groups, where shared money experiences are streamlined among friends, housemates, and communities through in-app functionality, brought to life in a new campaign.

Groups is the latest tool in Up’s suite of features, including 2Up join accounts to splitting costs with Slices.

National research commissioned by Up found that a lack of transparency around money is a major source of friction, with 83 per cent admitting it has caused tension or arguments in their relationships. Another 60 per cent of young Aussies say talking about money with friends feels more awkward than discussing sex or politics.

“Managing money with your mates shouldn’t feel like a chore—it should feel easy and lighthearted. With Groups, we’ve built something that brings shared money into the world people prefer to connect in—chat threads, reactions, GIFs and all,” Pete Johnson, head of brand and creative at Up said.

“Bringing banter into the app helps break down the usual awkwardness around money. It’s about making banking feel natural amongst mates—and it’s been refreshing to see Upsiders already using it that way,” Johnson added.

Alongside the launch, Up has created an installation at Emporium Melbourne, teaming up with five Aussie artists to offer limited-edition merchandise through a custom vending machine and online giveaways. The merchandise, including 1,000 custom-designed t-shirts, helps to celebrate the communal spirit of Groups.

The campaign features imagery by music photographer Dougal Gorman, who also shot Up’s ‘Simplify Money, Amplify Life’ campaign. The campaign is rolling out nationally across out-of-home, street posters and connected TV, as Up expands its presence beyond Melbourne and Sydney into Brisbane.