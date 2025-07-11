MediaSense Appoints Chris Banschbach As Chief Technology & Innovation Officer

Marketing advisory firm MediaSense has appointed Chris Banschbach as chief technology and innovation officer.

In a new role for the company, Banschbach will oversee the expansion of the company’s data capabilities, AI-based assets and tech-enabled offerings.

Banschbach will drive media performance, creative insight, and technology enablement, and use technology to leverage the combined insight of three marketing companies following MediaSense’s acquisition of PwC’s UK media advisory and global marketing consultancy R3 over the last two years.

“Our clients need more than data and tools. They need connective intelligence across their marketing universe. Marketers face increasing pressure to demonstrate return on investment from spend and overcome sunk technology cost while simultaneously harnessing AI to orchestrate with improved precision, speed, and impact. This role is about amplifying the investments we’ve made in our own offering to help clients move faster, see further, and act with confidence. Chris brings the vision and capability to help us make that future real,” Jamie Posnanski, CEO of MediaSense said.

Banschbach has a background in data, technology, product, and development at Accenture, most recently as marketing services global offering lead at Accenture Song.

“I am excited to join MediaSense and to have the opportunity to build upon an incredible legacy of trust and transparency with clients in this space. There is a massive opportunity for growth leaders to make better, real-time investment decisions across dynamic, fragmented and ever-changing ecosystems. MediaSense will be a catalyst to help brands make better informed, value-driven decisions by delivering broader and more unified marketing intelligence,” Banschbach added.

Banschbach was also chief technology officer, head of operations, and founding member at Procurian, a procurement and business services company acquired by Accenture. At Procurian, he architected the service delivery model and developed proprietary platforms.