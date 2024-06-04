NSW Blues Perform Toohey’s ‘How Do You Feel’ Jingle Via Thinkerbell

NSW Blues Perform Toohey’s ‘How Do You Feel’ Jingle Via Thinkerbell
Tooheys, the beer of New South Wales, is raising a stubby to real teams around the state, including the Blues, in the next iteration of its ‘How do you feel’ campaign – just in time for the Ampol State of Origin Game One.

The latest work is the first time the iconic jingle has been performed by real people. It features a diverse cast of teams from all corners of the state—all celebrating their teamwork over a Tooheys or two.

Alongside the Blues, the spot features staff from the Tooheys brewery in Lidcombe, the Skate Crashers roller derby team from Marrickville, and a team of horse musterers in Yarramundi, amongst others.

The film is being supported with proximity OOH at Accor Stadium to bolster the brand’s activity at Game One, showing a Blatchys Blues supporter alongside the distinctive Tooheys brand asset.

“From the brewing floor to the pub, Tooheys is served and consumed by many across NSW. The teams featured in our new work embody the breadth of teamwork across NSW and then celebrating afterwards over a Tooheys or two,” said Chris Allan, head of marketing – Core Beer of Lion Australia.

Last year, Tooheys revived its iconic “How do you feel?” jingle four decades since its release. Tooheys and Thinkerbell once again collaborated with the jingle’s original custodian, Allan ‘Jo’ Johnston, in the latest modern iteration of the campaign. This year’s work features new verses that champion the collective power of teamwork.

“It’s an honour to continue the legacy of the iconic Tooheys brand platform and jingle for another year. It’s a campaign with a rich history of showcasing real teams and now their singing voices too,” said head tinker, Zac Goldberg said.

The work launched earlier this week and will roll out across television, cinema, online video, social, OOH, and radio.




