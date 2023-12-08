Tennis Bad Boy Nick Kyrgios To Create New Athlete Content On OnlyFans

Nick Kyrgios is set to join a free-to-access OnlyFans page as a way to interact with the public.

Kyrgios said that his OnlyFans page will feature tennis tips and gaming as the injured player wants to show “all different sides” of himself. OnlyFans, of course, is best known as the site used for adult stars to post sexually explicit content and interact with fans.

Some other athletes are using the platform to create safe-for-work content, however.

“They are revolutionising social media and I wanted to be a part of that,” said Kyrgios in a statement.

“Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field. We have to show up online too. I want to create, produce, direct and own content. That’s the future.”

“Nick is a disruptor, so it’s great to see him joining our platform, finding new ways to share his content and express himself,” OnlyFans chief executive, Keily Blair, said.

Kyrgios said he has learned what his fans want to see over the years.

“Of course, there’ll be tennis balls involved, tips, tricks and behind the scenes, but also they’ll get to see all different sides of me,” he said.

“Gaming, tattoos, my intimate side – it’s all on the table and I’ll be bringing fans along for the ride!”

Kyrgrios was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year but has spent most of 2023 injured, playing just one official singles match.

He’s also been known to court (sorry) controversy, with outbursts of anger and frank discussions about his mental health.

Kyrgios was fined $10,000 at Wimbledon after spitting in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him at his first-round match and $4,000 for cursing during a contentious third-rounder against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who accused him afterwards of “bullying” and having “a very evil side”.