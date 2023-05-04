Temple & Webster Unveils OOH Campaign Courtesy Of Howatson+Company

Temple & Webster, Australia’s number one online-only retailer of furniture and homewares, has taken over the streets of Sydney with a major OOH campaign showcasing over 30 different products and how they beautify everyday life.

The campaign celebrates the powerful symbol at the heart of the Temple & Webster brand & shows all Australians that Temple & Webster can be there for whatever ‘&’ comes next in their life.

Adam McWhinney, chief experience officer and co-founder, Temple & Webster, said: “With over 200,000 products and intuitive tools, Temple & Webster helps Australians create beautiful spaces they absolutely love, effortlessly. And with the cost of living rising, there’s a style for every budget.”

Gavin Chimes, ECD, Howatson+Company, added: “Whether you’ve just renovated, moved out or finally bought a ‘big bed’ for your child so they can please please god go to sleep, Temple & Webster has something for every stage of life. Our campaign demonstrates this in a way that’s charming and memorable.”

The campaign will run across greater Sydney for 12 weeks.

Credit list:

Agency: Howatson+Company

CEO & Founder: Chris Howatson

Managing Partner: Kristie Thistlethwaite

Planning Director: Georgia Pritchard

Executive Creative Director: Gavin Chimes

Creative Directors: Doug Hamilton & Michael Kleinman

Senior Art Director: Dan Smith

Senior Copywriter: Ernie Ciaschetti

Associate Design Director: Jo Cao

Junior Designer: Jason Nguyen

Retouching – Studio Lead: Simon Merrifield

Client: Temple & Webster

Chief Experience Officer: Adam McWhinney

Head of Brand Marketing: Kristin Bengtsson

Photographer: Despina Kouloumbraki

Creative Director: Chris Deal