Telstra Launches Fable-Like ‘Wherever Your Business Goes’ Campaign Via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire & +61

Telstra has launched the next chapter of the ‘Wherever We Go’ brand platform with a new integrated campaign via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and +61.

The film follows the story of a shoemaker and his travelling store, set in a fable-like world, brought to life by Steve Rogers and Revolver.

The film is accompanied by out-of-home, featuring the work of illustrator Ben Hasler and paper artist Kyle Bean.

 

More direct, tangible benefits of Telstra Business, including Business Internet and access to expert advice at Telstra Business Technology Centres, are also featured in both social and digital as well as point of sale.

“At Telstra, our ambition is to partner with all Australian businesses to provide safe and reliable connectivity solutions that meet their needs. We know how critical this is for any business and the message we want to share with this campaign is that we promise to support you, wherever your business may go,” Amanda Hutton, group executive, Telstra Business said.

“Every small business is a journey. This is a story about what’s possible when you have the right support and partnership behind you,” Micah Walker, chief creative officer of BMEOF added.

“Business owners are inherently imaginative people, they have a vision of where they want to go. We wanted to create a campaign that reflects that ideal, without holding up a mirror to the audience,” Blake Crosbie, managing director of +61 said.

Credits:

Creative Agency: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire with +61
Media Agency: OMD Australia
Client: Telstra
Chief Marketing Officer: Brent Smart
Head of Brand and Sponsorship: Alita Mcmenamin
Head of Creative Excellence: Anna Jackson
Head of Business Marketing: Kirt Daunt
Senior Business Marketing Lead – Business: Robyn Magill
Senior Marketing Specialist: Sanja Coundrelis
Senior Marketing Specialist: Janelle Lee-Jones
Media & Marketing Operations Lead: Paula Marreiros
Senior Media Specialist: Lucy Surace

FILM
Production Company: Revolver
Director: Steve Rogers
Managing Director / Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie
Executive Producer / Partner: Pip Smart
Producer: Caroline Kruck
Director of Photography: Nicolas Karakatsanis
Production Designer: Alex Holmes
Costume Designer: Eliza Godwin
Casting: Mullinars Casting
Editorial: The Editors
Editor: Jack Hutchings
Post Production: Blockhead VFX
Sound House: Rumble Studios
Sound Designer: Tone Aston
Sound EP: Michael Gie
Music Production Company: Manderley Music
Music Producer: Sean Craigie-Atherton
Composer: David Etherington

