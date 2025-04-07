Telstra Launches Fable-Like ‘Wherever Your Business Goes’ Campaign Via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire & +61

Telstra has launched the next chapter of the ‘Wherever We Go’ brand platform with a new integrated campaign via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and +61.

The film follows the story of a shoemaker and his travelling store, set in a fable-like world, brought to life by Steve Rogers and Revolver.

The film is accompanied by out-of-home, featuring the work of illustrator Ben Hasler and paper artist Kyle Bean.

More direct, tangible benefits of Telstra Business, including Business Internet and access to expert advice at Telstra Business Technology Centres, are also featured in both social and digital as well as point of sale.

“At Telstra, our ambition is to partner with all Australian businesses to provide safe and reliable connectivity solutions that meet their needs. We know how critical this is for any business and the message we want to share with this campaign is that we promise to support you, wherever your business may go,” Amanda Hutton, group executive, Telstra Business said.

“Every small business is a journey. This is a story about what’s possible when you have the right support and partnership behind you,” Micah Walker, chief creative officer of BMEOF added.

“Business owners are inherently imaginative people, they have a vision of where they want to go. We wanted to create a campaign that reflects that ideal, without holding up a mirror to the audience,” Blake Crosbie, managing director of +61 said.

