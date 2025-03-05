TBWA\Sydney Hires Special’s Josh Taylor Dadds

TBWA\Sydney has hired Josh Taylor Dadds as its new head of strategy.

Taylor Dadds will report to Michael Hogg who was announced last week as the new Chief Strategy Officer for the Group which includes TBWA, Eleven, Fleishman Hillard, Fabric, +61 for Telstra and TBWA/Media Arts Lab.

Originally from the UK, Taylor Dadds has been based in New Zealand for the past five years, most recently serving as the group strategy director at Special. Here, he helped the agency win Effectiveness Agency of the Year at both the NZ and APAC Effie Awards.

During his time, he led the strategy output for a range of regional and global clients including Entain Group ANZ, Optus, and Tourism New Zealand. Most recently, he helped local beer brand Export Ultra enlist Vanilla Ice to save New Zealanders from freezing their beers over summer.

Prior to Special, Taylor Dadds was a strategy director at TBWA\New Zealand, where he worked on some of the nation’s biggest brands, including 2degrees, Southern Cross Health Insurance, and ANZ.

Taylor Dadds: “I love TBWA (…never been one to play it cool). Disruption is an inspiring philosophy—it unleashes outrageous creativity while ensuring work is ruthlessly effective for clients. I saw that firsthand with the crew at TBWA\New Zealand, and I’m so excited to be back in the fold.”

“I was lucky enough to meet a few people at the agency before joining, and everyone has been an absolute legend. Getting to work with Paul, Elektra, Michael and the rest of the crew all while calling Sydney home (the second-best city in the world, after London) is a dream come true.”

Paul Bradbury, CEO & president of TBWA\Australia and New Zealand, added: “Josh is a big talent, and a champion for disruptive, innovative strategic thinking. We are really excited to have him back at TBW