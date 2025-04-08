TBWA\Sydney Appoints Matt Keon As Chief Creative Officer, Special’s Josh Taylor Dadds As Strategy Head

TBWA\Sydney has appointed Matt Keon as the its group chief creative officer, Josh Taylor Dadds has also joined from Special NZ as head of strategy.

Keon rounds out TBWA Sydney’s new leadership line up with Elektra O’Malley (managing director) and Michael Hogg (chief strategy officer).

Keon has spent his career at the sharp end of creativity. He’s led work for some of the world’s most awarded agencies including BMF Australia, Saatchi & Saatchi Singapore and Fallon London.

He co-founded 18 Feet & Rising, one of the UK’s fastest-growing independent agencies, later selling a stake to Creston Group PLC. Alongside advertising, he’s worked across Healthcare, Artificial Intelligence and Genomics, launching and advising on creativity to high growth companies in both the UK and US.

He joins TBWA with a clear focus on world-class ideas that disrupt and drive fame and significant returns on investment.

Matt Keon, chief creative officer TBWA Sydney said , “I am thrilled to be joining TBWA. It has pure creative muscle in its DNA and a world class leadership team driven by Paul. I am especially excited to be reuniting with Michael Hogg from Fallon, who is a strategic sniper at the top of his game and Elektra O’Malley who has the most insightful and acute understanding of client’s business I have come across.

“We are aligned, we are in sync and completely focused on what we want to achieve for our clients. Watch this space”

O’Malley recently joined TBWA Sydney after 12 years in New York, most recently at Anomaly New York, whilst Michael Hogg joins from Emotive having also had long stints at Accenture/Monkeys (now Droga 5) and Fallon London.

Paul Bradbury, President and CEO TBWA Australia and New Zealand commented ”Matt is an exceptional creative leader who truly lives at the intersection of creativity, innovation and science. His CV, Folio and creative vision blew us away. Our new leadership team in Sydney is now complete, and we are already underway on several very exciting projects.”