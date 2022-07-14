TBWA\Sydney And Mycar Tyre & Auto Launch Ad Campaign Putting People First

TBWA\Sydney And Mycar Tyre & Auto Launch Ad Campaign Putting People First
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



TBWA\Sydney and mycar Tyre & Auto have teamed up for a new ad campaign showing the unique needs a driver can have when it comes to auto repairs.

For the team of auto experts at mycar Tyre & Auto, one Australia’s largest networks with 276 stores, taking care of cars isn’t complicated, but they understand that caring for people is a little bit more complex.

Living up to its People First brand platform, a new campaign from mycar Tyre & Auto and TBWA\Sydney recognises that drivers have unique needs based on their individuality.

A logbook service isn’t simply a logbook service when there’s a cat lover with a thumping stereo involved; the surprise and delight of a free puncture repair when your tyre gets a hole; a regular brake repair acts as a much-needed break for a weary driving instructor.

Adele Coswello, chief customer officer at mycar Tyre & Auto, said: “We have been on a journey to show how we demonstrate care beyond the car by putting people first. As a brand, we want to be famous for the care we provide to our customers and our people, and we know that comes with understanding the individuality of customers.

“At mycar, we don’t just see the car that needs to be serviced, or have its tyres changed. We see the people behind the car, and the talented team of technicians that bring it to life. In our second iteration of our People First campaign we communicate this in a humorous and memorable way that reflects the values of our brand.”

Bec Johnson-Pond, creative director at TBWA\Sydney added: “For this iteration we wanted to continue the brand tone that’s already been established, while leaning into more product specific offerings. Tyre and auto isn’t a category that’s typically known for disruption. It’s great to work with a brand that genuinely aims to bring its promise – People First – across its work and do so with craft and care.”

The campaign is running across TV, radio, BVOD, OOH, TLA, social and digital display.

Credits
mycar Tyre & Auto
Adele Coswello – Chief Customer Officer
Cynthia Fernandez – Head of Marketing
Creative Agency: TBWA\Sydney
Media Agency: Hearts & Science
PR & Social Agency: Eleven
Production: Raskols
Director: Robin Walters
Photographer: Ingvar Kenne, Pool Collective

Please login with linkedin to comment

mycar TBWA\Sydney

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]