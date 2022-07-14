TBWA\Sydney and mycar Tyre & Auto have teamed up for a new ad campaign showing the unique needs a driver can have when it comes to auto repairs.

For the team of auto experts at mycar Tyre & Auto, one Australia’s largest networks with 276 stores, taking care of cars isn’t complicated, but they understand that caring for people is a little bit more complex.

Living up to its People First brand platform, a new campaign from mycar Tyre & Auto and TBWA\Sydney recognises that drivers have unique needs based on their individuality.

A logbook service isn’t simply a logbook service when there’s a cat lover with a thumping stereo involved; the surprise and delight of a free puncture repair when your tyre gets a hole; a regular brake repair acts as a much-needed break for a weary driving instructor.

Adele Coswello, chief customer officer at mycar Tyre & Auto, said: “We have been on a journey to show how we demonstrate care beyond the car by putting people first. As a brand, we want to be famous for the care we provide to our customers and our people, and we know that comes with understanding the individuality of customers.

“At mycar, we don’t just see the car that needs to be serviced, or have its tyres changed. We see the people behind the car, and the talented team of technicians that bring it to life. In our second iteration of our People First campaign we communicate this in a humorous and memorable way that reflects the values of our brand.”

Bec Johnson-Pond, creative director at TBWA\Sydney added: “For this iteration we wanted to continue the brand tone that’s already been established, while leaning into more product specific offerings. Tyre and auto isn’t a category that’s typically known for disruption. It’s great to work with a brand that genuinely aims to bring its promise – People First – across its work and do so with craft and care.”

The campaign is running across TV, radio, BVOD, OOH, TLA, social and digital display.

