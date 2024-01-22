TBWA\Media Arts Lab Nab Julie Matheny From Mother London

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the bespoke agency for Apple, today announced the appointment of Julie Matheny to group creative director for the Europe region, including markets such as the UK, France, and Germany.

Based out of the London hub, Julie will be reporting to Stephen Hancock, executive creative director of TBWA\Media Arts Lab London and will manage the creative teams within the department under her remit.

Julie grew up in New Jersey and completed a Master’s in Advertising at VCU Brandcenter. She’s worked at a wide variety of agencies (most recently Droga5 and Mother) on clients, including Mailchimp, The New York Times and Google. She’s also worked client-side at Away, helping to build their internal creative team. Julie joins the Media Arts Lab team from Mother London, where she led work for Uber Eats and Jagermeister.

“From my first interaction with Julie, I knew she was exactly what we were looking for at Media Arts Lab to vault the London office — as well as the global collective — forward. Smart, original, brave and a pure creative soul. I am eager to see where she will take the work for Apple in the coming years,” said Brent Anderson, chief creative officer ar TBWA\Media Arts Lab.

“Apple is one of those rare golden brands that keeps the industry on its toes by consistently managing to deliver the impossible: original, insightful work that resonates deeply with culture on a global scale. So, for me, the opportunity and challenge of continuing that tradition across a number of different markets was too great to pass up,” said Matheny. “There’s an enthusiasm and ambition that Stephen, Brent and the rest of the Media Arts Lab team have that’s just infectious — both for the London office, as well as for the wider brand globally. I’m very much looking forward to partnering with them to create more wonderful and brave work”.

“I’m excited for Julie to join us at Media Arts Lab London. As the agency and shape of the work evolves, Julie has the perfect profile to help define the creative direction and be an integral part of that change,” said Hancock. “Julie brings a great sense of conceptual thinking, craft and innovation – all aligned to our approach and ambition. We’re looking forward to working with her to continue making impactful work for Apple across Europe”.