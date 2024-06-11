TBWA\Media Arts Lab Appoints Michael Lean As Head Of Strategy In London

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Apple’s bespoke global creative agency, has announced the appointment of Michael Lean as head of strategy for Europe and the Central Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) region. Based in London, Lean will report to Andrew Kay, managing director and will work closely with Stephen Hancock, executive creative director for that region.

In his new role, Lean will help develop Media Arts Lab’s overall strategic offering for Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East and lead the teams responsible for developing creativity across broad, culturally nuanced, and important regions for the brand.

“I’m thrilled to have Mike join MAL London to lead strategy across the Europe and CEMEA regions,” said Kay. “Throughout his career, Mike has been involved in some amazing work culminating in leading the brand platform and strategy of the BBC. I am excited about seeing how he can help us continue to make ever more innovative and culturally impactful work for Apple”.

Lean joins Media Arts Lab with a strong track record of leading strategy and repositioning some of the most loved, iconic, and innovative brands in the world, including Cadbury, the second-largest confectionery brand in the world, and repositioning and relaunching of TATE galleries and the TATE masterbrand. Most recently, he spent the last six years at BBC to establish the strategy team at BBC Creative. There, he was part of the management team during a period when the agency grew to be one of the most awarded agencies in London, earning the title of Campaign’s In-House Agency of the Year.

“I’m hugely grateful to the Media Arts Lab team for the opportunity to work with them on one of the world’s best brands to deliver on all the potential that offers,” said Lean. “Apple and the agency have such brilliant ambitions across Europe and CEMEA, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in making work that’s as culturally relevant and powerful as any in the world.”