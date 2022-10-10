Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland

Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea.

Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on the rugged cliff tops of North Head, New South Wales.

Inspired by the untamed, wild spirit of Australia’s oceans, restaurateur and chef Josh Niland (Saint Peter,

Charcoal Fish and The Fish Butchery) has joined forces with Talisker to create a unique, sustainably sourced

seafood menu, taking cues from and weaving in the distinctive flavours found in Talisker: salt, smoke, and spice. The resulting menu is Talisker’s siren song to the sea, offering guests a unique dining adventure with a hint of five-star luxury.

The three-course paired menu, both prepared and hosted by chef Niland, is available to book exclusively

for a one-night-only session from 5.30 pm on October 21. Drawing on Talisker’s signature oyster ritual, chef

Niland calls forth the smoky maritime accents of Talisker 10-Year-Old with a pairing of Salt and Vinegar

Garfish, eaten with Kamut Sourdough and Yoghurt Cultured Butter as a starter, followed by fine glass-like

noodles of calamari that are cooked over coals, paired with a Calabrian style Yellowfin Tuna salami, elevating the smoky flavour notes found in Talisker Storm. The experience reaches a crescendo with the final course,

butterflied King George whiting cooked over coals, matched with a sauce of finger lime, tapioca and chives

paired with the verdant freshness of Talisker Skye.

For those looking for a more relaxed bar experience, bookings for Taste of Talisker’s two hour guided whisky

experience is available between 12 pm – 9 pm on October 22, allowing diners to connect with nature in every

sip of Talisker while enjoying bar snacks from chef Nilan’s Saint Peter, designed to highlight the unique

flavours of the whisky.

Located at North Head, the coastline’s brooding winters and rocky coastal cliffs are reminiscent of Talisker’s

distillery home on Scotland’s Isle of Skye, where it has produced its multi award-winning whisky since 1830.

Taste of Talisker is an unexpected, world-first, wild dining experience, but chef Niland is no stranger to

breaking the mould. His ethical, sustainable and revolutionary nose to tail approach to seafood has received

global recognition and has been applauded by fellow chefs, marine experts and consumers through his

restaurants – Saint Peter, Charcoal Fish and retail store, Fish Butchery.

Chef Niland said: “I wanted to capture the wild spirit of the sea paired with key aromas of Talisker –

smoke, spice and a sense of sea salt spray in the morning after a storm. Years of maturation made by the sea

has lent a full flavour to this bold dram and this menu celebrates Talisker’s rich flavours while honouring the sea in a sustainable and ethical way.”

Katie Nagar, Talisker national brand ambassador said: “With its distinctively maritime flavours and its

commitment to preserving marine ecosystems, Talisker makes the perfect partner to Josh Niland’s culinary

innovations and his revolutionary approach to sustainable seafood. Every sip of Talisker is a taste of the Isle of

Skye itself is one of the most remote, windswept yet beautiful landscapes in Scotland that Talisker calls home.

“This powerful single malt whisky, with a sea-salty nose, spicy complexity, smoky sweet character and signature

peppery finish is like a warm welcome from a wild sea and best enjoyed surrounded by nature.”

Located on the shores of the Island of Skye in Scotland for nearly 200 years, Talisker reflects the flavours and

one of its rugged coastal homes. A brand rooted in adventure, the whisky’s founders, the MacAskill brothers,

rowed from Eigg to Skye in 1825, establishing Talisker Distillery in Scotland in 1830 and that sense of adventure lives on through everything the brand does today. Talisker aims to inspire people to reconnect with the exhilarating feeling of being in nature’s presence to honour its salty home and restore the wilderness for future generations.

Taste of Talisker is available exclusively for two nights only, tickets strictly limited.

Taste of Talisker

Three Course Menu and Talisker whisky pairing

October 21, 2022

From 5.30pm

Price: $195pp

Book Here

Made by the Sea whisky experience

Two-hour session

October 22, 2022

12pm – 9.30pm

Price: $100pp

Book Here