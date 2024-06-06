Sydney Marathon Welcomes SBS As Official Broadcaster

The Sydney Marathon presented by ASICS has announced Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) as its host broadcast partner, taking place in Sydney on Sunday, 15 September.

The public national broadcaster will deliver comprehensive live television coverage of the event for viewers across Australia, as well as a dedicated highlights program. This partnership aims to enhance the overall viewer experience and engagement with Sydney Marathon content.

“We are excited to announce SBS as our official host broadcaster, to share this incredible event with the widest, most diverse audience in our event’s history,” said Nicola Bentley, general manager, Sydney Marathon. “SBS are the perfect partner due to their extensive sporting programming with some of the largest and most spectacular sporting events. The broadcast will capture the excitement and energy of the marathon, showcasing elite athletes, everyday participants, the sport and our beautiful city of Sydney as a whole; showcasing all that is spectacular about the Sydney Marathon”.

With a mission to reflect Australia’s rich cultural tapestry, SBS amplifies the voices of diverse communities, mirroring the ethos of the marathon itself. This partnership underscores a shared dedication to celebrate diversity, ensuring that the marathon resonates with people from all backgrounds and walks of life.

Through SBS’s extensive and longstanding commitment to bringing global and international sporting events such as The FIFA Men’s World Cup, Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes, into the homes of Australians, the new broadcaster is expertly positioned to bring the Sydney Marathon to the national stage.

“The Sydney Marathon is a world class event with one of the most spectacular courses of any marathon in the world, with runners taking in the backdrop of some of Australia’s most iconic and historic landmarks. SBS is proud to broadcast the 2024 event live on SBS and SBS on Demand, an unforgettable running experience which unites people of all backgrounds, from elite athletes to complete beginners as they challenge themselves physically, mentally and emotionally,” said Ken Shipp, SBS director of sport.

The 2024 Sydney Marathon will run on Sunday, 15 September from 5.30am to 9.30am AEST live on SBS and SBS On Demand and will be available for catch-up on SBS On Demand shortly after the event.

The Sydney Marathon and its candidacy for the Abbott World Marathon Majors series is supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.