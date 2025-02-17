Sunny Advertising’s Matt Travers Launches New AI Strategy & Implementation Firm BRAIVE

Sunny Advertising partner and co-founder Matt Travers has announced the launch of BRAIVE, an AI advisory and implementation firm set to transform how brands and marketers leverage artificial intelligence as a competitive advantage.

The announcement comes following Travers’ remarkable six-year tenure at Sunny Advertising, during which time he helped grow the agency from a boutique operation to an Indie powerhouse. The venture builds on Travers’ established track record of delivering AI-driven solutions in the marketing sector which he has been building for the past 12 months.

Sunny Advertising MD Roger Delaney said the finalisation of BRAIVE as an advisory and implementation firm was the end result of a lot of work and research conducted by Travers and supported by Sunny to transform how brands and marketers leverage artificial intelligence effectively.

“We are really excited for Matt, he has been at the forefront of AI exploration and implementation, especially when it comes to marketing. He has consistently proven to be ahead of the curve in identifying its potential and building solutions for our industry. His deep expertise has, and will continue to be, invaluable to Sunny Advertising,” said Delaney.

“The good news for Sunny Advertising is that Matt will remain as a partner and major advisor with us, providing his leading edge AI expertise to our business, staff and our clients through BRAIVE. As the world continues to adopt the latest AI practices, we are pleased to have someone like Matt as our main conduit to this ever evolving industry.”

Travers said his move into the AI space was an inevitable progression for him both personally and professionally.

“After 15 years of shaping marketing and media strategies across traditional and digital landscapes for major brands, launching BRAIVE represents a natural intersection of my passion for AI’s potential and my love of marketing,” he said.

“While many rushed to enter the AI space during its initial surge, we deliberately chose a measured approach – investing time in comprehensive research, rigorous testing, and developing service offerings that will deliver tangible profitability improvements for brands.

“BRAIVE will not only equip our clients with customised roadmaps, proven tools, advanced training, and measurement that transforms AI from a buzzword into a genuine business accelerator, but also do the heavy lifting of implementation. BRAIVE’s approach builds on an established track record at Sunny of helping organisations achieve exceptional sales-driven outcomes through highly strategic, practical, no-nonsense solutions,” Travers concluded.