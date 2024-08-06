Sue-Ellen Osborn & Cleo Lam Step Into New Promotions At Spark Foundry

Spark Foundry Australia has announced the promotion of Sue-Ellen Osborn to the new role of national head of investment, while Cleo Lam steps into her vacated role as head of investment in Sydney.

The promotions are effective immediately, both reporting into the agency’s chief investment officer, Lucie Jansen.

Osborn has been with Spark Foundry Australia for almost four years and has worked for Publicis Groupe for 20 years.

“Sue-Ellen’s exceptional stewardship leading the investment function in Sydney has been transformative, making her the ideal leader to navigate the ever-evolving media landscape. Her outstanding ability to motivate teams and drive valuable outcomes with our media partners on behalf of our clients, further solidifies her as the perfect fit for this important role,” said Jansen.

As Osborn steps up, Lam moves from her role as group activation director to lead investment at the agency’s Sydney office. Lam, who has been at Spark Foundry for nine years, now oversees the activation product in Sydney – crafting investment solutions, driving commercial outcomes for clients, and mentoring group activation directors.

“Cleo’s promotion is a testament to her results-driven approach, natural ability to nurture and inspire teams, and role modelling of diligence, rigor and professionalism. Her curiosity and thirst for innovation in media investment will be instrumental in driving Spark Foundry forward with our offerings. I am so happy to see Cleo step into this role following her return from maternity leave, and excited to see her continue to grow with the agency,” said Jansen.

“Spark Foundry is an amazing place to work, and I am thrilled to be broadening by responsibilities across the entire activation and investment team. The media landscape is so dynamic, the opportunity to lead the evolution of our strategic approach to investment and create innovative and effective client solutions is a privilege,” said Osborn.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to see Spark Foundry’s transformation over the last few years and I’m excited to expand my remit to work across Spark Foundry’s portfolio of clients across Sydney. I’m honored by the opportunity to lead our team of talented activation experts and can’t wait to deliver more exceptional work for our clients,” added Lam.