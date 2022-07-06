Study: 37% Of Aussies Admit To Reading Gossip Mags; With Adelaide Women Their Biggest Fans

Study: 37% Of Aussies Admit To Reading Gossip Mags; With Adelaide Women Their Biggest Fans
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



A new survey conducted by magazine and newspaper subscription service Readly found that celebrity gossip mags are a popular guilty pleasure with more than a third of Australians (37 per cent) indulging in the habit.

Perhaps unsurprisingly the biggest cohort of gossip and entertainment magazine readers were women (41 per cent) aged 30-39 followed by women aged 40-49. The keenest fans of celeb news tended to concentrate in Greater Adelaide, which is home to the highest proportion of occasional readers (33 per cent) and regular readers (20 per cent) compared to the rest of the country.

Participants in the 1000-plus pool of respondents revealed they loved to curl up on the couch or sofa to read their favourite entertainment titles (29 per cent) or get up to date with celebrity news while sitting in waiting rooms at appointments (24 per cent).

Although a third of respondents (32 per cent) said they felt embarrassed by the urge to catch up on their favourite celebrity’s private life, most readers were unapologetic about their reading habits. Gossip mag enthusiasts said the magazines were an important part of their “me time” and they read them as an easy way to pass the time (45 per cent), because it was relaxing (25 per cent) and because the magazines distracted them from whatever was going on in their own lives and the world (34 per cent).

Chris Couchman, head of content at Readly said, “Our data shows that celebrity was the most popular news category in Australia in the March quarter having jumped by 55 per cent compared to the same three month period last year. With the ongoing popularity of titles like New Idea, Women’s Weekly and Woman’s Day, it’s clear that Australians love celebrity news and enjoy reading to wind down after a long day.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

readly

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]